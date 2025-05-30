Influencer Diya Krishna has accused former employees of her venture of allegedly misappropriating funds, up to ₹50,000, from premium customers through fraudulent payment methods. Diya plans to take legal action.

Thiruvananthapuram: Influencer Diya Krishna has come forward with allegations of financial fraud against former employees of her jewelry and clothing business, ‘ohbyozy’. The business, which started online, now has a physical store in Thiruvananthapuram. The alleged fraud involves payments made at this store, as explained by Diya in her Instagram story.

Diya alleges that three employees, Vinitha Julius, Divya Franklin, and Radhu, have been perpetrating this fraud for a year, a fact she claims to have only recently discovered. She shared screenshots of the alleged fraud on her Instagram story.

The main accusation is that these employees replaced the store's official QR code scanner with their own, diverting payments to their personal accounts. They allegedly told customers that the store's official online and offline scanners were malfunctioning, prompting them to send payments to the employees' personal accounts.

Diya claims the fraud primarily targeted premium customers, with amounts up to ₹50,000 misappropriated from a single customer. She states that both she and her customers were deceived.

Diya intends to pursue legal action and plans to share more details about the employees soon. She also shared customer chats that appear to corroborate the fraud allegations.

Diya Krishna, the second daughter of actor Krishnakumar, is a prominent social media personality. She frequently shares updates about her family, travels, wedding, and other cherished moments. She is also a well-known YouTuber and entrepreneur.

