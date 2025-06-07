Kerala Weather Forecast, June 7: Saturday brings cloudy skies and few showers
Kerala Weather, June 7: Humid conditions, cloudy skies, and scattered showers, especially in the morning. Kochi and Trivandrum will see varying levels of rainfall and humidity.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Kerala Weather Forecast, June 7: Residents can expect humid conditions, cloudy skies, and scattered showers, particularly in the morning hours. Stay hydrated and wear breathable clothing. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 38°C
The day will begin with considerable cloudiness and a couple of early morning showers. High humidity will persist, making it feel warmer than the actual temperature.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Expect cloudy skies with light morning showers tapering off later in the day. Despite slightly cooler readings, the humidity will keep it feeling quite warm.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 37°C
The capital city will see mostly cloudy skies with a spot shower or two, keeping temperatures high and the air sticky.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Relatively drier compared to other regions, Kollam will enjoy periods of sun mixed with clouds, though the humidity will still push the “feels like” temperature above 100°F.