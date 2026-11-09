Five people, including children aged 13 to 16, drowned in Samudram lake in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai during a Diwali holiday outing. Reports suggest three of the victims did not know how to swim.

Chennai: Five people, including four schoolgirls, drowned after they went for a bath in Samudram lake in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district. The victims were students residing at a government hostel and a hostel staff member. The tragic incident occurred when the group visited the lake during their Diwali holidays.

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According to reports, the students who lost their lives were aged between 13 and 16 years. They had reportedly gone to Samudram lake as part of a group of 10 for a bath. However, what began as a holiday outing ended in tragedy, with five members of the group drowning.

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Reports further indicate that three of the students who went to the lake did not know how to swim. The circumstances surrounding how the victims got into difficulty in the water are being looked into by the authorities.

Following the incident, the bodies will be handed over to the respective families after the completion of post-mortem examinations. Police have registered a case in connection with the drowning and are investigating the incident.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the Diwali holidays, with the loss of four young students and a hostel staff member leaving their families devastated. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the drowning are awaited.