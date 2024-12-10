Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad disaster victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking clarification on the lack of response to his earlier promise to build 100 homes for the families affected by the Wayanad landslides.

"...It is concerning that no communication has been received from the Government of Kerala regarding the necessary guidelines or directions to implement this project, preventing us from moving forward with commitment," it says in the letter issued by Karnataka CMO's office.

In the letter, Siddaramaiah mentioned that the Karnataka government is ready to acquire land for the construction of the houses.

The Karnataka government has expressed that Kerala has not yet responded to its offer to build 100 houses for the families affected by the Wayanad landslides, placing the situation in a difficult position. This comes amid a political standoff between Kerala and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the alleged insufficient financial assistance for the landslide victims.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had announced the construction of 100 houses for the affected families. On social media platform X, he expressed his support for Kerala and extended solidarity to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"In light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala. I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope," Siddaramaiah wrote.

