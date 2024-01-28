Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kerala Governor's actions are backed by the Centre', says CPI(M)

    Governor Arif Mohammad Khan staged a sit-in protest on the roadside in Kollam district after facing resistance from Student Federation of India (SFI) workers, the student wing affiliated with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)).

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) state secretary, MV Govindan, has voiced strong opposition against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, accusing him of acting against the interests of the state government. Govindan went on to express disdain, alleging that the governor's actions were fully endorsed by the central government.

    Governor Arif Mohammad Khan staged a sit-in protest on the roadside in Kollam district after facing resistance from Student Federation of India (SFI) workers, the student wing affiliated with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). The altercation escalated as SFI workers reportedly waved black flags at the governor's convoy.

    In response to the escalating tensions and security concerns, the Union Home Ministry has taken a decisive step by deciding to provide Z+ security to the Kerala Governor and the Kerala Raj Bhavan. The Governor stepped out of his car, seized a chair from a nearby tea shop, and initiated a sit-in protest on the roadside. Expressing his displeasure, Khan accused the police of not intervening when Student Federation of India (SFI) workers protested with black flags.\

    Meanwhile, MV Govindan stated "There's a problem with the constitution—someone from outside is getting involved. The governor is not doing his job as usual. The media has shown that SFI activists hit the car. However, if you look at the footage, it's clear that the protesters didn't come close to the  Governor's convoy. This is just like many other untrue things. In Kerala, we don't tolerate wrongdoing, and there's no room for dishonesty.

    Protests against the Governor will continue undeterred despite the arrival of the CRPF. All planned demonstrations will proceed, regardless of who is involved. The proper procedures have not been followed in anything except for deploying central security, he added. He questions whether the governor would act in this manner if it were by the law.

