'Inefficiency of state govt...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala govt over sanitation worker's death in drain

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday (July 15) slammed the Pinarayi-led CPM government for their mismanagement of the drainage system in Kerala. His response came after the body of a sanitation worker identified as Joy, was found in a canal near the railway station in Thakaraparambu this morning.

He was reportedly washed away in the canal during heavy rainfall on Saturday (July 13). Taking to X, the former Union Minister criticised the state government for their inefficiency in addressing sanitation and drainage systems at least in the state's capital.

"The body of Joy, a contract worker who was swept away while cleaning a drain in Thiruvananthapuram, was found in the canal on the third day, is extremely tragic"

"It's unfortunate that rescue operations are not given priority immediately after an accident. While it's been delayed, the public in Thiruvananthapuram district is still unaware of this news, and I believe it's unacceptable that they are not responding to it yet. It's a blow to our collective conscience."

"The much-publicized rescue operation failed on the third day, forcing them to seek help from the Navy."

"This tragic incident that occurred in the state capital exposes the inefficiency of the Kerala government. We must acknowledge that this is a failure of the system. The incident that happened in the drain is a unique and unprecedented accident."

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been spearheading the Swachh Bharat initiative for the past ten years, Kerala's performance in waste management and disposal is still a shame. Despite the efforts, we are still witnessing the state's inadequacy in this regard."

"The Left, which once strongly opposed and later celebrated the opening of the Vizhinjam port, and the Right, which claims to have brought development to Kerala, have both failed to deliver on their promises. Despite their grand declarations, they have not been able to effectively implement even basic infrastructure projects like drainage systems in the capital city. While the world is rapidly advancing in technology and governance, our state's basic facilities, including sanitation, are still functioning in a primitive and outdated manner."

"The recent incident once again highlights how the poor and marginalized are bearing the brunt of the inefficiency and misrule of the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala. It is ironic that those who claim to be the party of workers are presiding over this crisis, which is a result of their own failures. The fact that this is happening under their rule is utterly shameful."

"The CPI(M) who is in charge of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation administration should show the political morals to take on the failure of the Amayizhanchan mishap".

"The Smart City project, which was supposed to bring development to the city, has instead turned most of the roads into large potholes, causing hardship for the citizens during this rainy season. The Public Works Department (PWD) of the state has become a source of trouble for the people."

"If this is the state of affairs in our capital city, one can only imagine the condition of other areas in the state. "

"I share in the grief of Joy's family, who went missing while cleaning the drain, and offer my condolences."

"The government should identify those responsible for this tragic incident and take stern action against them without any delay.



