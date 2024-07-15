Kerala: Body of missing sanitation worker found in canal after 46-hour search in Thiruvananthapuram

The body of 47-year-old sanitation worker, Joy, who went missing on Saturday while cleaning a canal at the Thampanoor Central Railway Station in Thiruvananthapuram was found on Monday (July 15) in a canal near Thakaraparambu.

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of Joy, who went missing while cleaning a canal was found on Monday (July 15) morning after an extensive 46-hour search. A deceased person was discovered in the canal located behind Pazhavangadi Thakaraparambu, an area where water flows in from the railway vicinity. The body has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

On Monday, a team from the Indian Navy joined the extensive search and rescue efforts to locate the sanitation worker who was washed away while clearing debris in a canal in Thiruvananthapuram. Following their arrival on Sunday night, the team collaborated with local and railway authorities, planning to explore the canal tunnel with the support of scuba divers from the fire department.

Joy, a 47-year-old resident from Marayamuttom, disappeared on Saturday (July 13) while performing his duties as a temporary sanitation worker for a railway contractor at the Thampanoor Central Railway Station. He was last seen clearing debris from the Amayizhanchan canal, which runs underneath the railway premises.

During a heavy downpour, Joy and two colleagues were cleaning the Thampanoor section of the canal near the railway station when the water surge suddenly intensified, sweeping Joy into the tunnel beneath the platform tracks. Despite his coworkers' attempts to throw him a lifeline from the banks, Joy was unable to grab the rope and was carried away. Reportedly, the cleaning operation was being conducted without proper safety measures in place.

