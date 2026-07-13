A 25-year-old private school teacher in Bengaluru died by suicide four months after her love marriage. Her family alleged that her husband harassed her over money and recovered a suicide note blaming him and his sister. Police have launched an investigation and taken the husband into custody for questioning.

The death by suicide of a 25-year-old private school teacher in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte has taken a new turn, with her family accusing her husband and his sister of subjecting her to prolonged harassment. Shweta, who had entered into a love marriage just four months ago, was found hanging at her residence. Police recovered a suicide note in which she allegedly blamed her husband and his sister for her death. Based on a complaint lodged by her mother, the Kamakshipalya Police have launched an investigation and taken her husband into custody for questioning.

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Family Alleges Prolonged Harassment

Shweta, a native of Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district, worked as a teacher at a private school in Bengaluru. Four months ago, she married Murthy, a resident of Kunigal, after the two fell in love. Their wedding was held at a temple in Kamalanagar, following which the couple began living in Lakshmana Nagar near Hegganahalli Cross.

According to her family, the marriage soon turned troubled, with Shweta allegedly facing frequent harassment and abuse.

Mother Alleges Harassment Over Money

In her complaint to the police, Shweta's mother, Pushpa, alleged that Murthy physically assaulted her daughter and repeatedly pressured her to bring money from her family.

According to the complaint, he allegedly taunted Shweta, saying, "Your mother spent so much on your two sisters' weddings. Ask her to give you something as well."

Pushpa further alleged that her daughter would often call her in tears, saying, "Amma, I cannot live here anymore."

Mother Asked Daughter to Stay Elsewhere

According to Pushpa, she advised Shweta to leave the house if the harassment continued and suggested that she stay in a paying guest (PG) accommodation until the situation improved.

However, before she could act on her mother's advice, Shweta allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan inside her home.

Police said a suicide note recovered from the house is being examined as part of the investigation.

In the note, Shweta allegedly wrote, "Amma, please forgive me. They are torturing me so much that I have lost the will to live. After I am gone, please do not spare them."

Police Investigation Underway

The Kamakshipalya Police visited the scene and conducted a preliminary inspection. Based on the complaint lodged by Shweta's mother, the police have taken her husband, Murthy, into custody for questioning.

Family members said they knew very little about Murthy before the marriage, as it was a love marriage. They added that they were only aware that he worked for a finance company.

A case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya Police Station, and further investigation is underway.