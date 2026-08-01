Karnataka Health Minister U.T. Khader said HIV cases in the state remain under control and dismissed reports claiming 7,000 college students are HIV positive as false. He also clarified that HIV testing is not mandatory in schools or colleges and announced a statewide awareness campaign.

Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader has urged the public not to panic over recent reports on HIV cases, stating that several claims circulating on social media and other platforms are misleading. Reaffirming the state's commitment to HIV prevention and public health, the minister said the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) has drawn up an extensive awareness campaign aimed at building a disease-free society. He also clarified that HIV cases in Karnataka remain under control and dismissed rumours about mandatory HIV testing in educational institutions.

Minister Debunks Rumours On HIV Testing

Addressing the media, UT Khader said recent reports regarding HIV cases in Karnataka contained misinformation and had created unnecessary confusion among the public.

He clarified that there is no truth to claims that 7,000 college students in the state are HIV positive or that HIV testing has been made mandatory in schools and colleges.

The minister said no individual in Karnataka is being compelled to undergo an HIV test. According to him, HIV testing is mandatory only for pregnant women during delivery and for individuals who voluntarily donate blood at authorised blood donation camps.

HIV Cases Remain Under Control

Khader said HIV infections in Karnataka are under control and that the state is closely monitoring all confirmed cases.

He stated that there are currently around 19,000 active HIV cases in the state, all of which are being tracked through the SOCH digital platform. Since 2004, a total of 39,028 people have been diagnosed with HIV in Karnataka.

He added that treatment is being provided to eligible patients, particularly those in the 18 to 35 age group. According to estimates, around 56,000 people in the state may be living with HIV without having undergone testing.

Over 5.5 Lakh People Tested In Three Months

The minister said that during the past three months, 5,53,453 people underwent HIV testing across Karnataka, of whom 3,091 tested positive.

During the same period, 2,81,742 pregnant women were screened for HIV, with only 111 testing positive.

Statewide HIV Awareness Campaign Planned

To strengthen awareness about HIV and AIDS, the Health Department will organise awareness conventions and youth summits across Karnataka from August 12 to October 12.

Special awareness programmes will also be conducted in schools and colleges, while a state-level conference involving non-governmental organisations will be held to adopt best national and regional practices in HIV prevention and awareness.

New Blood Centres Planned Across Karnataka

The Health Department has also announced several initiatives to strengthen blood availability across the state and ensure that no life is lost due to a shortage of blood.

Regional Blood Centres of Excellence will be established in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Ballari and Hubballi to facilitate the rapid movement of blood units wherever shortages arise.

The minister added that all taluk hospitals and blood banks in Karnataka currently have facilities to safely store blood.

Government Fixes Blood Charges At Private Hospitals

The Karnataka government has also fixed the maximum charges that private hospitals and blood banks can collect for blood and blood components.

Whole Blood: ₹1,550

Packed Red Blood Cells (PRBC): ₹400

Plasma: ₹400

Khader said members of the public can lodge complaints with the concerned District Health Officer if any private hospital or blood bank charges more than the prescribed rates.