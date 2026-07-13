A 25-year-old teacher died by suicide four months after her love marriage in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte. Police recovered a suicide note alleging harassment by her husband and his sister. The Kamakshipalya Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

A 25-year-old woman died by suicide just four months after her love marriage in a shocking incident reported in Bengaluru. The victim, identified as Shweta, was found hanging at her residence in Sunkadakatte, under the jurisdiction of the Kamakshipalya Police Station. Police have launched an investigation after recovering a suicide note in which she allegedly accused her husband and his sister of subjecting her to harassment.

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Shweta worked as a teacher at a private school. According to the police, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside her home. Her body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

Love Marriage Followed by Marital Discord

Shweta and her husband, Murthy, had entered into a love marriage just four months ago. However, according to preliminary information, the couple began experiencing marital problems soon after their wedding. Police suspect that frequent disputes between the couple may have contributed to the tragic incident.

Suicide Note Alleges Harassment

Before taking the extreme step, Shweta allegedly left behind a suicide note in which she blamed her husband, Murthy, and his sister for her death.

In the note, she reportedly wrote, "My husband and his sister are responsible for my death. They have been harassing me continuously and have made me lose the will to live."

Addressing her mother, she also wrote, "Amma, I made a mistake. Please forgive me. After I am gone, please do not spare them."

Police said the contents of the note are being verified as part of the investigation.

Police Begin Investigation

Personnel from the Kamakshipalya Police Station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The suicide note has been seized as evidence, and Shweta's husband, Murthy, has been taken into custody for questioning.

The incident has left Shweta's family devastated. Her mother, Pushpa, broke down at the scene, while grieving family members said they had never imagined that her love marriage would end in such a tragedy.

A case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)