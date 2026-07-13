A 25-year-old AI engineer allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death inside his paying guest (PG) accommodation in Gurugram before ending his own life by jumping in front of a moving train.

A 25-year-old AI engineer allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death inside his paying guest (PG) accommodation in Gurugram before ending his own life by jumping in front of a moving train, police said on Sunday. The couple, both aged 25, worked for the same private company in Gurgaon. The man had been residing in a PG accommodation in Sector 55.

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The crime surfaced on Saturday after the woman's family approached the Sector 56 police station when repeated attempts to contact her failed.

Police traced her mobile phone's location to the man's PG accommodation in Sector 55. After neighbours informed officers that they had not noticed anything unusual, police entered the locked room, and found the woman lying in a pool of blood, with blood splattered across the room. Preliminary findings indicated that she had been fatally stabbed. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team later inspected the crime scene and collected crucial evidence.

They discovered that the Government Railway Police (GRP) had earlier recovered the body of a man from the railway tracks near Garhi railway station. The body had been severed into two after being run over by a train.

Police identified the deceased using the mobile phone recovered from his body, establishing a connection between the railway death and the woman's murder.

According to news agency PTI, preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had shifted into the man's PG accommodation just three days before the incident.

"We are investigating every aspect of the case. The nature of the relationship between the two individuals and the reasons behind the incident would only be revealed once the investigation is complete.

"The police are also examining their mobile phones, call details, chats and other technical evidence. An FIR of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway," Sector 56 SHO Inspector Manoj Kumar said.