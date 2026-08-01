Heavy rainfall has pushed the Tunga and Bhadra rivers above the danger mark in Chikkamagaluru district, flooding roads, submerging bridges and triggering landslides. Authorities have issued a high alert and urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant.

Heavy and continuous rainfall has severely disrupted normal life across several parts of Chikkamagaluru district, with overflowing rivers, submerged roads and landslides causing widespread concern. The Tunga and Bhadra rivers have risen above the danger mark following relentless rain in Kalasa, Sringeri and Kudremukh. Floodwaters have cut off key road links, inundated agricultural land and prompted authorities to issue a high alert, urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant.

Bhadra River Overflows, Highway Traffic Disrupted

In Kalasa taluk, intense rainfall in the Kudremukh and Kalasa regions has caused the Bhadra river to swell significantly.

Floodwaters have flowed over a major bridge near Jambale village, bringing traffic on the Kalasa-Karkala State Highway to a complete halt. Despite water flowing more than two feet above the bridge, some people were seen attempting to cross it, putting their lives at risk.

Tunga River Floods Road Near Sringeri Temple

In Sringeri taluk and the Kerekatte Ghat section, continuous rainfall has led to a sharp rise in the Tunga river's water level.

The parallel road leading to the parking area of the Sri Sharadamba Temple in Sringeri has been submerged under three to four feet of water, forcing authorities to suspend all vehicular movement on the route.

Footbridge Submerged, Landslide Damages Farmland

The situation remains critical in the Kudremukh region, where floodwaters have inundated roads, agricultural fields and plantations.

Near Samse in Kalasa taluk, an iron footbridge in Makodu village has been completely submerged. A landslide was also reported in Jogikumbri, where mud and debris entered the areca nut plantations of two farmers, Suresh and Venkatesh.

Their farmland remains submerged under nearly two feet of water, resulting in substantial crop losses.

District Administration Issues High Alert

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has issued a high alert as the India Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall across the Malenadu region over the next few days.

Authorities have advised residents living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas to move to safer places if necessary and avoid venturing near overflowing rivers and fast-flowing water.