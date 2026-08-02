A tenant sought advice on Reddit after his landlords repeatedly asked for his new Wi-Fi password, despite his hesitation. The tenant, who needs the limited internet plan for work, felt awkward refusing them directly, sparking a viral discussion on how to handle the situation.

A tenant has turned to the internet for advice after his landlords repeatedly asked him to share the password of his newly installed Wi-Fi connection. The man clarified that while he was hesitant to pay for an internet package that others would frequently use, he felt awkward explicitly rejecting them.

Sharing his experience on Reddit under the title, “Landlords asking for Wi-Fi password”, the tenant said he had moved into the property about a week ago and got the internet connection installed recently.

In the viral post, the tenant wrote, “I shifted to this new place around a week ago and got Wi-Fi installed yesterday. The landlord uncle was there almost the entire time while they were installing it. At first, I thought he had come to explain something about the wiring, but when the technicians left, he asked, ‘Beta, iska password kya hai? Hum bhi thoda news-vagerah dekh lenge. Aur tum bijli ke bill mein ₹200 kam de dena, ya phir humse har mahine le lena.’”

The tenant informed his landlord that he needed the connection for work and that it came with a restricted plan. But the issue didn't stop there. The landlord and his spouse allegedly discussed the matter once more with the renter on the terrace the next day.

“But today, when aunty, uncle and I were on the terrace, they asked again, ‘Kitna bill hota hai? Kaunsa connection hai? Kis naam se hai?’ They probably already know these details. They said, ‘Hum toh bas ek-do ghante TV dekhne ke liye maang rahe hain.’ I told aunty that even my internet was not working properly because I had no idea how to refuse directly,” he wrote.

“Now I feel bad and am wondering whether I should give them the password, but I did not get a ₹600-per-month connection for someone else to use. What should I do?” he asked.

Viral Reddit Post

How Did Social Media React?

The post prompted several users to suggest ways of handling the situation. One person advised, “Upgrade your plan and charge them some money. It will benefit everyone.” Another simply said, “Just say no politely.”

A third user suggested a technical solution, writing, “Bro, just go to your Wi-Fi's admin panel and hide the network. If you have any doubts, let me know. I'll explain the process.”