A Bengaluru-based content creator, Simridhi Makhija, sparked a social media debate by questioning the spending habits of young professionals. She argued for prioritizing savings over lifestyle upgrades and avoiding 'lifestyle inflation' in one's early 20s, leading to mixed reactions online about financial strategies.

A Bengaluru-based content creator has triggered a conversation on social media after questioning whether young professionals are spending too much on lifestyle upgrades instead of building savings. The conversation started when Simridhi Makhija, who claimed to have lived in Bengaluru for the previous seven months, posted an Instagram video outlining a number of spending patterns that she finds hard to identify with. Although she conceded that many individuals could afford such costs, she maintained that early-20s financial goals need to be different.

Makhija stated in the video that she finds it difficult to comprehend why individuals spend over Rs 5,000 on a single visit to a café, pay about Rs 40,000 a month to rent upscale apartments when comparable lodging can be obtained for nearly half that amount, or spend Rs 20,000 on a single shopping excursion.

She contends that increasing income shouldn't always result in more expenditure. She stated that, given the uncertainty of the future, young professionals should maintain a basic lifestyle, restrict their spending to necessities, and put the remainder of their income into savings.

The concept of "lifestyle inflation," in which rising incomes frequently result in correspondingly increased expenditure, was also mentioned in her remarks. Makhija maintained that, especially in the early phases of a profession, rising income does not always necessitate rising living costs.

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The video quickly drew mixed reactions, with many agreeing that saving early can create long-term financial security, while others felt people should focus on growing their income instead of restricting their spending.

Internet Reacts

One user wrote, "I would say it's quite opposite. 20s: Maximize earning potential. 30s: Balance earning, investing, and wealth building. 40s: Focus more on preserving and growing wealth."

Another commented, "Don't focus too much on saving money in your 20s. Focus more on increasing your income. (Aim 10X) & then increasing your spends by 2X won't hurt. Living the life on bare minimums won't keep you motivated enough to work like crazy. Your money should also give you the happiness you need otherwise what's the point of making money anyway."