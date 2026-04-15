Security has been heightened across Dharwad after the court convicted Vinay Kulkarni in the Yogesh Gowda murder case. Police have deployed over 100 personnel and KSRP units in sensitive areas to maintain law and order and prevent any unrest.

A major court verdict against former minister and MLA Vinay Kulkarni in the Yogesh Gowda murder case has put the entire Dharwad district on alert. Following the ruling, the district police have stepped up security arrangements across sensitive areas as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents.

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Security Led by SP Gunjan Arya

Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya is leading the security operations. More than 100 police personnel have been deployed across the district, along with 10 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) stationed at strategic locations to maintain law and order.

Heightened Vigil in Rural Areas

Police are maintaining strict surveillance in rural parts of Dharwad, particularly in areas under the Dharwad Rural constituency, where Vinay Kulkarni holds influence. Additional forces have been deployed to villages including Narendra, Managundi, Garag, Amminabhavi, Uppina Betageri and Hebballi. Authorities have issued strict warnings against any unrest, urging supporters and the public to maintain peace.

Security Tightened at Shivaji Circle

Security has been intensified at Shivaji Circle, the heart of Dharwad city. Barricades have been erected at key junctions, and all movements are under constant monitoring. According to ground reports, the situation at Shivaji Circle remains under control, with police instructions in place to prevent any celebrations or protests following the verdict.

Appeal for Peace and Order

Police have appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours. Sensitive areas are being closely monitored through CCTV surveillance, and strict action has been warned against anyone violating law and order. Authorities have also stated that additional forces will be deployed if required, as Dharwad remains under close watch following the landmark verdict.