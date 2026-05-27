A viral video showing tourists allegedly throwing beer cans and used tissues inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka has sparked outrage online. The incident has drawn strong criticism from netizens and environmentalists, raising concerns over civic sense.

A group of tourists has triggered widespread outrage after they were allegedly caught on camera throwing beer cans and used tissues from a moving car inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. The incident, which took place in a protected and ecologically sensitive forest zone, has once again raised serious concerns over irresponsible behaviour and a lack of civic sense among visitors in wildlife areas.

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The incident reportedly occurred on May 23 on a main road passing through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The tourists were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Baleno when the act took place.

Viral Video, Sparks Public Anger

According to reports, a fellow traveller recorded the act and later shared the video on social media. The footage quickly went viral, showing occupants of the car allegedly throwing two beer cans and used tissues onto the roadside while passing through the reserve.

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The video has drawn strong criticism from netizens, environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts, who condemned the behaviour as irresponsible and harmful to the fragile ecosystem of the reserve.

Concerns Over Behaviour In Protected Forest Areas

Bandipur Tiger Reserve is one of India’s important wildlife habitats and forms a key part of conservation efforts in Karnataka. The incident has renewed concerns over repeated violations of basic rules by tourists visiting protected forest regions.

Environmental observers have highlighted that such actions not only pollute the forest but also disturb wildlife and undermine conservation efforts. The incident has also sparked discussions on the need for stricter monitoring and enforcement inside national parks and tiger reserves.

Social Media Reaction And Public Outrage

The viral video triggered strong reactions online, with users calling for stricter penalties and better awareness of civic responsibility.

One user remarked that many tourists visit wildlife destinations due to social media influence or group trends rather than genuine interest in nature, describing the behaviour as “disgusting”.

Another user suggested that authorities should impose fines, stating that a penalty of ₹10,000 would act as a deterrent, especially since offenders are likely to own vehicles and can afford fines.

A third user criticised the broader issue of civic sense, stating that poor behaviour in public spaces reflects a deeper lack of responsibility when interacting with the environment.

Call For Stricter Action And Awareness

The incident has reignited demands for stricter enforcement of rules inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve and other protected areas. Environmental groups have also called for increased awareness campaigns to promote responsible tourism and protect India’s wildlife habitats from human negligence.