A Bengaluru 3BHK apartment listed for ₹1.1 lakh per month near EGL, Domlur and Indiranagar has sparked debate online. Social media users reacted strongly to the viral post, with many raising concerns over the city’s rising rental and living costs.

Bengaluru’s skyrocketing rental market has once again triggered heated debate on social media after an X user shared details of a 3BHK apartment available for ₹1.1 lakh per month near Embassy Golf Links Business Park (EGL), Domlur and Indiranagar. The post quickly went viral, with many users expressing shock over the rent, while others argued that premium properties in prime areas naturally command high prices.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The viral post was shared by X user Anshika Aggarwal, who wrote, “3BHK on rent for 1.1L in Bangalore??? That’s actually someone’s monthly salary.” The post included details of a semi-furnished corner flat located in the apartment complex.

Scroll to load tweet…

Details Of The Viral Bengaluru Flat Listing

According to the listing, the apartment is a semi-furnished 3BHK spread across approximately 1,800 sq ft. The flat is located on the first floor and includes three bathrooms, a private terrace, balcony, puja room, utility room, modular kitchen, wooden flooring in the living room, and an air conditioner in the master bedroom.

The property also comes with a large closed car parking space capable of accommodating one car and two scooters.

The monthly rent for the apartment was listed at ₹1.1 lakh, while maintenance charges were around ₹6,000. The security deposit was reportedly ₹4 lakh. The flat is expected to be available from June 2026.

Premium Amenities Fuel Online Debate

The apartment complex reportedly offers several high-end amenities, including a swimming pool, gymnasium, tennis courts, squash court, skating rink, badminton court, jogging track, landscaped gardens, meditation areas, steam facilities, community hall, party lawn, barbecue station, and children’s play area.

Despite the extensive facilities, many social media users felt the rent was excessively high and reflective of Bengaluru’s growing housing affordability crisis.

User Shares Breakdown Of Bengaluru Living Costs

Adding to the discussion, the X user shared a detailed breakdown of expenses for someone earning a ₹40 lakh annual package in Bengaluru.

According to the post, the monthly in-hand salary after taxes would be around ₹2 lakh to ₹2.2 lakh. The user estimated that rent for a decent 2BHK apartment could range between ₹35,000 and ₹70,000 per month.

Scroll to load tweet…

Other estimated monthly expenses included:

Food and groceries: ₹10,000 to ₹25,000

Petrol and commute: ₹5,000 to ₹15,000

Utilities and WiFi: ₹3,000 to ₹8,000

Home EMI: ₹40,000 to ₹80,000

Family support: ₹20,000 to ₹40,000

Lifestyle expenses: ₹15,000 to ₹40,000

Insurance and investments: ₹10,000 to ₹25,000

The post concluded that savings could range from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 in the best-case scenario, while some individuals could be left with almost no savings after expenses.

Social Media Reacts To Bengaluru’s Rising Rents

The viral post sparked strong reactions online, with users divided over whether the rent was justified.

“I don’t understand. One who can afford ₹1 lakh rent can afford to buy a new flat. It may be smaller than the rented one, but the monthly expense would be similar,” one user commented.

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user defended the pricing, saying, “You can get dosa for ₹20 and ₹500. Choose what you can afford. That’s how the world works. There are some 3BHK flats rented for ₹4 lakh per month even in Chennai.”

Scroll to load tweet…

A third user blamed tenants for the rising prices, writing, “The rents are absurd in Bangalore. People who are paying this are responsible for such crazy rents. Mostly these flats are shared by three or four people.”

Scroll to load tweet…

“I bet the owner might recover the flat cost in just 10 years,” another user remarked.

Scroll to load tweet…

Bengaluru’s Rental Market Under Spotlight

The viral discussion has once again highlighted concerns over Bengaluru’s rapidly increasing rental prices, especially in tech corridors close to major business parks. With rising demand from IT professionals and limited housing supply in prime areas, rental costs across the city continue to remain a major topic of debate online.