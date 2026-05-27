Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru completed 18 years of operations. To mark the milestone, India Post has released a special commemorative seal, postal cover and postcards, celebrating the airport’s journey as a major global aviation hub.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), India’s first modern greenfield airport, has completed 18 successful years of operations, marking a significant milestone in its journey as a key global aviation hub. Since its inauguration in 2008 under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the airport has grown into a major gateway connecting India’s Silicon City to destinations across the world. To commemorate this occasion, India Post has presented a unique philatelic honour to the airport.

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Special Postal Commemoration For KIA

To mark the 18th anniversary, India Post has released a Permanent Pictorial Cancellation Seal dedicated to Kempegowda International Airport. Along with this, specially designed commemorative postal covers and postcards have also been launched.

The permanent seal will be used at the post office located within the airport premises. It features an artistic depiction of Bengaluru’s founder, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, alongside a visual of the airport, symbolising the connection between the city’s historical legacy and its modern identity.

A Tribute To Bengaluru’s Heritage And Growth

The design of the commemorative seal aligns with the airport’s “Feels Like BLR” campaign and is expected to be a valuable keepsake for travellers and philatelists from India and abroad. These collectibles serve as a tribute to Bengaluru’s evolution as a global technology and aviation hub.

A Gateway Reflecting Global Identity

Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), expressed his happiness over this development. He said that as the airport completes 18 years, it is a moment to reflect on its journey alongside the growth of Bengaluru city.

He added that for millions of travellers from India and abroad, the airport is their first experience of the city. He also said that the commemorative seal released by India Post is a meaningful way to honour this journey, and that the airport remains committed to providing world-class service in the coming years.

V Tara, Director of Postal Services for the Bengaluru HQ Region, said that Kempegowda Airport is one of South India’s largest gateways. She added that India Post is proud to honour such a prestigious institution that represents Bengaluru’s heritage as well as its global identity.

Where To Access The Special Postal Items?

India Post typically issues such commemorative seals for places of cultural, historical, or tourist significance.

The Permanent Pictorial Cancellation Seal will be available from May 26, 2026, at the post office within Kempegowda International Airport.

The commemorative postcards and postal covers can be purchased at the Philatelic Bureau of the Bengaluru General Post Office (GPO) and at major district philatelic centres across Karnataka.

Bengaluru Airport’s Growth In Numbers

As one of India’s busiest airports and the third largest in the country, Kempegowda International Airport continues to achieve significant milestones.

Handled over 44.4 million passengers in the 2025–26 financial year

Recognised as an ACI Large Airport by Airports Council International

Expected to cross 400 million total passengers by April 2026

Ranked first in India for perishable cargo transport for five consecutive years

The airport’s consistent growth highlights its importance as a key aviation hub in South India and a symbol of Bengaluru’s global rise.