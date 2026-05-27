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Siddaramaiah Addresses Resignation Rumours Indirectly? CM’s Social Media Post Fuels Political Debate
CM Siddaramaiah has reacted to speculation over his resignation by sharing a post on social media highlighting his government’s achievements. The post has sparked fresh political debate, with discussions over whether it contains an indirect message.
Siddaramaiah’s X Post Triggers Fresh Speculation Over Resignation
Amid growing speculation over his possible resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah shared a post on X highlighting the achievements of his three years in office.
The post has sparked fresh political discussions, with many wondering whether the Chief Minister indirectly hinted at stepping down through his message.
Siddaramaiah Highlights Government Achievements In X Post
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted that, on the auspicious occasion of completing three years in power with the blessings of the people of the state, the government dedicates the credit for all its achievements to every Kannadiga.
He stated that the government was proud to have fulfilled every promise made to the people before the elections. Siddaramaiah also said the administration had successfully implemented all five guarantee schemes and ensured that their benefits reached households across the state.
Siddaramaiah Highlights Success Of Annabhagya Yojana
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted that the Annabhagya Yojana, implemented with the resolve that no one should go to bed hungry, has become the foundation of a healthy society by providing food security to crores of families.
ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಜನರ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದದೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಾವು ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದು ಮೂರು ವರ್ಷಗಳು ಪೂರೈಸಿರುವ ಈ ಸಾರ್ಥಕ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಸಾಧನೆಗಳ ಶ್ರೇಯವನ್ನು ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗನಿಗೂ ಅರ್ಪಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ.
ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪೂರ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಜನತೆಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಪ್ರತಿ ಮಾತಿಗೂ ಬದ್ಧರಾಗಿ ನಡೆಯುವ ಮೂಲಕ ನುಡಿದಂತೆ ನಡೆದ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ನಮಗಿದೆ. 5… pic.twitter.com/uVi9UzyQvP
— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 27, 2026
He stated that so far, ₹18,897 crore has been spent on distributing free food grains under the scheme, and 4.26 crore ration card holders are benefiting from it, ensuring access to three meals a day.
Siddaramaiah To Address Resignation Speculation Soon
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the commemoration programme of the late Jawaharlal Nehru held at the Vidhana Soudha premises on Tuesday morning.
Speaking after the event, the Chief Minister said that he would address the issue of his resignation at a later time.
ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರ, ದೇಶದ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯಾದ ದಿವಂಗತ ಜವಾಹರಲಾಲ್ ನೆಹರೂ ಅವರ ಪುಣ್ಯಸ್ಮರಣೆಯ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಇಂದು ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧ ಆವರಣದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ನೆಹರೂರವರ ಪುತ್ಥಳಿ ಬಳಿ ಅವರ ಭಾವಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾಲಾರ್ಪಣೆ ಮಾಡಿ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರನಿರ್ಮಾತೃವಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದೆ.
ಸಚಿವರಾದ ಹೆಚ್.ಸಿ.ಮಹದೇವಪ್ಪ, ಜಮೀರ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ ಖಾನ್, ಸರ್ಕಾರದ… pic.twitter.com/cTGMYUYtZu
— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 27, 2026
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