A special court in Bengaluru has convicted Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni and others in the Yogesh Gowda murder case. The verdict comes after a long trial spanning nearly a decade involving multiple charge sheets and over 100 witnesses.

A special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru delivered a major verdict on Wednesday, convicting former minister Vinay Kulkarni in the high-profile murder case of Yogesh Gowda, a former Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member. The verdict marks a major turning point in the nearly decade-long case, which has seen extensive investigation, multiple charge sheets, and the examination of over 100 witnesses.

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Court Convicts 17 Accused in Total

Out of 21 accused in the case, the court convicted 17 individuals. Two accused, Vasudev Nilekani (A20) and Somashekhar Basappa Nyamagouda (A21), were acquitted. Two others, Basavaraj Muttagi and Shrishaila Biradar, were declared approvers.

The court found the accused guilty under Sections 302, 120B, 201, 148 and 149. Vinay Kulkarni has been listed as A15 in the case. Following the verdict, Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat directed CBI officials to take all 17 convicts into custody inside the courtroom. The quantum of sentence is scheduled to be pronounced on Thursday.

Trial Spanning Nearly a Decade

The court had completed the trial earlier and was initially scheduled to pronounce the verdict on April 9, but it was postponed to April 15 due to technical reasons and incomplete judgment writing. The case involved three charge sheets and testimony from 113 witnesses, including video-recorded statements from 40 witnesses.

Ahead of the verdict, Vinay Kulkarni appeared in court along with his family members, while several supporters also travelled from Dharwad.

Case Background: Murder in 2016

The case dates back to June 15, 2016, when Yogesh Gowda was brutally murdered with sharp weapons in Dharwad in the early morning hours. An FIR was registered at the Dharwad Suburban Police Station, initially indicating a property dispute as the motive.

In the first phase of investigation, police filed a charge sheet against six individuals. However, as allegations of political involvement emerged, the victim’s family demanded a deeper investigation. The case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2019.

Before the court’s verdict, MLA Vinay Kulkarni spoke to the media at his Sadashivanagar residence.

He said, “They said the verdict will be given today. I have full faith in our judicial system. I will speak only after the verdict is out. It is not appropriate to talk about the charge sheet at this time.”

Verdict After Years of Legal Battle

The verdict has brought closure to a long legal battle, marking a significant moment for the family of Yogesh Gowda, who have been seeking justice for nearly a decade. The case, involving a mix of political rivalry, property disputes and personal enmity, had created a major political stir in Karnataka.

The court’s ruling is being seen as a landmark development in one of the state’s most closely watched criminal cases.