    Karnataka: Congress fumes over Ex-DCM Eshwarappa’s remarks regarding MP DK Suresh, MLA Vinay Kulkarni

    Former DCM KS Eshwarappa's condemnation of Congress MP DK Suresh and MLA Vinay Kulkarni's statements advocating for dividing the nation has sparked outrage. Eshwarappa called for a law allowing shooting of those making such statements, leading to a heated debate on free speech and national loyalty.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    In his recent address of party workers at Davangere in Karnataka, former DCM KS Eshwarappa condemned statements made by Congress MP DK Suresh and MLA Vinay Kulkarni, suggesting that they advocated for dividing the nation. He expressed his discontent, stating, "Parliamentarian D.K. Suresh, Vinay Kulkarni have given a statement on the partition of the country. Both are traitors. Those who make such statements should be shot dead. A law should be brought to kill."

    His remarks have sparked outrage within the Congress party, prompting a heated debate over free speech and national loyalty. Eshwarappa called for stringent measures, including the implementation of a law allowing the shooting of individuals who make statements he deemed traitorous.

    Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa vows to demolish mosque at Varanasi, build Krishna Mandir in Mathura

    The controversial statement by Eshwarappa has ignited a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with each side vehemently defending its position. DK Suresh's remarks regarding the allocation of funds have intensified the feud, as the BJP demands an apology while the Congress stands by Suresh's statement.

    In response to Eshwarappa's remarks, the Congress has fiercely condemned his call for violence, denouncing it as undemocratic and a threat to freedom of expression. They argue that criticism and dissent are essential elements of democracy and should not be met with calls for violence.

