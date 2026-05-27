An old astrology prediction regarding Karnataka’s Chief Minister change has resurfaced online amid current political developments. The claim suggesting a leadership shift involving Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar has gone viral, sparking debate and renewed interest in the forecast.

The political developments that have been unfolding in Karnataka over the past few months appear to have reached a turning point, with intense speculation surrounding a leadership change in the state Congress government. Reports suggest that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to step down, paving the way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to assume the top post. Amid this transition talk, several leaders are also said to have staked their claim for key positions, with discussions around the possibility of multiple Deputy Chief Ministers gaining prominence.

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Claims For Deputy Chief Minister Posts

Following indications of a leadership change, several leaders within the party have reportedly expressed interest in senior roles, citing various social and political factors. There is also growing discussion that the state may witness the appointment of up to four Deputy Chief Ministers as part of a broader power-sharing arrangement.

Astrological Predictions Resurface In Political Debate

Amid the political developments, past astrological predictions have once again gained attention. A prediction by astrologer Prashanth Kini has resurfaced on social media and is being widely shared. The astrologer himself has reportedly reposted his earlier prediction, which is now being discussed in political circles.

Siddaramaiah Loss Of Power Prediction Goes Viral

In one of his earlier predictions, Prashanth Kini had reportedly stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would lose his position. With the current political developments aligning with that statement, the prediction has gone viral. The same forecast also mentioned possible instability within the Congress party, potential consequences for Karnataka, and concerns regarding Mysuru.

Eight-Year Chief Minister Claim For DK Shivakumar

Another prediction made by astrologer B B Aradhya in 2023 has also resurfaced. In it, he reportedly told DK Shivakumar that his political future would be strong and that he could assume the role of Chief Minister after two years, potentially ruling for eight years. According to the prediction, Shivakumar’s rise to power was expected after 2025, which is now being widely discussed in political and social media circles.

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