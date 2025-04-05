Get Perfect Shape Without a Bra: 7 Blouses from Ananya Pandey

Lifestyle
Ananya Pandey mostly doesn't like to wear sleeves or a bra in blouses. Here are some of her blouse looks that she carried without a bra.
Ananya is giving a bold look in a sequence bralette black blouse. There is a pad inside the blouse, so there is no need to wear a bra separately. The breast gets a perfect shape.
Ananya has carried a bikini-style blouse with a red saree. A pad has also been added to this blouse. You can choose a red saree blouse for a cocktail party or a date.
Ananya's beauty is unmatched in a deep square neck blouse. A silicone pad has been applied in this blouse to uplift the breast. You can also recreate this look.
The trend of corset padded blouses is going on. The specialty of this blouse is that it covers your belly from the bottom and you can flaunt wild shoulders from the top.
If you want to flaunt the shoulder area, then you can carry a tube blouse. A pad has also been added to this Ananya's blouse. Mirror work blouse will help you to give a cool look.
Ram Navami 2025: Rare yogas, puja vidhi for new beginnings; Read on
When to Intimate for a Wonderful Child: Premanand Ji Explains
Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings
Tamanna Katoch Outshines Janhvi at Lakme Fashion Week: 8 Classy Looks