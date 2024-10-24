IMD forecasts light rain from October 24, bringing relief to Bengaluru residents

The IMD forecasts a reduction in rainfall across Karnataka, starting Thursday evening. While some districts will see light to moderate rain, Bengaluru can expect moderate rain until October 26. Cyclone Dana will have minimal impact on Karnataka, mainly affecting areas in Orissa and West Bengal.

Relief for Bengaluru residents as IMD issues light rainfall alert from October 24 vkp
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 12:19 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a reduction in rainfall across Karnataka starting this evening (Thursday). Following a period of heavy rain in Kanyakumari over the past ten days due to a dip in barometric pressure, meteorological expert C. S. Patil indicated that the volume of rain is expected to decrease significantly after today.

While residents in Kolar, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu can anticipate light to moderate rainfall today, the forecast suggests that districts such as Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, Chikkamagaluru, and the southern hinterland will likely experience light rain from October 24 to October 30. Notably, Bengaluru is expected to see moderate rainfall from October 24 to October 26.

Bengaluru rains: Massive traffic jam on Electronic City flyover forces techies to ditch cab, walk home (WATCH)

The weather patterns are being influenced by Cyclone Dana, located in the Bay of Bengal. However, the cyclone is predicted to have minimal impact on Karnataka. Light rain may occur in the Bidar and Kalburagi regions.

‘3 hours for 5km’: Bengaluru's ORR traffic woes intensify after torrential rainfall

Cyclone Dana is expected to move between North Orissa, West Bengal's coastal Sagar Islands, and Puri, making landfall by midnight on October 24 or the morning of October 25. With wind speeds anticipated to reach between 100 and 110 km/h, the cyclone is likely to cause significant damage in the affected areas of Orissa, West Bengal, and Puri.

Residents are advised to stay alert as the weather changes, while the forecast provides a sense of relief for many in Bengaluru.

