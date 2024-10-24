Bengaluru: Viral photo showing Rs 55,600 admission fee for nursery students sparks outrage

Exorbitant school fees in India, especially for private schools and foreign curricula, are causing financial strain on families. A viral fee schedule for a nursery school, including high parent orientation and admission fees, has sparked outrage and discussion online.

In India, especially in urban areas, the cost of education has skyrocketed, leaving parents struggling to pay for their children's education. Private schools target wealthy families with high tuition costs, particularly those that provide foreign curricula. In the meantime, middle-class and lower-class families struggle financially and forgo other necessities in order to put their children's education first. A nursery school's outrageous yearly price schedule recently went viral, shocking many with the outrageous costs and igniting considerable indignation. The breakdown of fees includes a whopping Rs 8,400 one-time parent orientation fee and a hefty Rs 55,600 admission fee specifically for nursery and junior KG students.

The notice was shared on X by Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi, an ENT surgeon, who wrote, ''8400 INR parent orientation fee!!! No parent will ever agree to pay even 20% of this for a doctor consultation. I am planning to open a school now.''

The image also outlines the total amount that needs to be paid at the time of admission, totalling Rs. 1,51,656, exclusive of the orientation fee due at the time of enrolment.

His tweet struck a chord with many parents who are experiencing a similar circumstance, and several of them shared their thoughts in the comment area. One user wrote, ''These businesses feed on the snob value. If you want this system to stop, start by not sending your child to such a school. That's a difficult move for a parent due to FOMO. Hence the cycle goes on.''

"People will spend for their children what they will never do for themselves," said another commenter. For this reason, costly coaching facilities, schools, and universities are springing up like wildfire.

In April this year, a Delhi man revealed that he paid a staggering Rs 4.3 lakh for his son’s playschool fees. Akash Kumar shared the experience on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “My son’s Playschool fee is more than my entire education expense. I hope he learns to play well here.”

