Lifestyle

Ram Navami 2025: Rare yogas, puja vidhi for new beginnings; Read on

Ram Navami 2025: Not Just a Festival, a Sign of Auspicious Beginnings

Ram Navami is being celebrated on April 6, 2025, when Lord Shri Ram was born in royal palace of Ayodhya. This time, this day brings a confluence of new energy

When is Ram Navami? Date and Time

The Navami Tithi of Ram Navami starts at 7:27 PM on April 5, ends at 7:24 PM on April 6. The worship day will be April 6 (Saturday). It will also be last day of Chaitra Navratri

Coincidence of Three Rare Yogas This Year on Ram Navami

What makes Ram Navami 2025 special is the simultaneous occurrence of three auspicious yogas: Ravi Pushya Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Sukarma Yoga

Ravi Pushya Yoga on Ram Navami 2025

This yoga, lasting from 6:18 AM on April 6 to 6:17 AM on April 7, is considered very auspicious for tasks like business, shopping, property, or mantra accomplishment

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga on Ram Navami 2025: Every Wish Will Be Fulfilled

This yoga is present throughout the day on April 6. Due to its effect, any auspicious work can be done throughout the day

Sukarma Yoga on Ram Navami 2025: Hard Work Will Surely Pay Off

Sukarma Yoga will be from morning to 6:55 PM on April 6, in which starting studies, career, wealth investment, or any new resolution is extremely fruitful

Ram Navami Puja Vidhi: How to Welcome Lord Shri Ram?

Take a bath in morning and wear clean clothes. Recite Bal Kand, repeat chaupais of Shri Ram's birth. Offer Shri Ram by writing on 108 Tulsi leaves. Do deeds like Kirtan and charity

Ram Navami 2025 is the Best Opportunity for a New Beginning

If you are thinking of starting a new work like job, business, education, marriage or spiritual journey, then this year's Ram Navami day has come as a Muhurta of success for you

