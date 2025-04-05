Ram Navami 2025: Rare yogas, puja vidhi for new beginnings; Read on

Lifestyle
Ram Navami is being celebrated on April 6, 2025, when Lord Shri Ram was born in royal palace of Ayodhya. This time, this day brings a confluence of new energy
The Navami Tithi of Ram Navami starts at 7:27 PM on April 5, ends at 7:24 PM on April 6. The worship day will be April 6 (Saturday). It will also be last day of Chaitra Navratri
What makes Ram Navami 2025 special is the simultaneous occurrence of three auspicious yogas: Ravi Pushya Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Sukarma Yoga
This yoga, lasting from 6:18 AM on April 6 to 6:17 AM on April 7, is considered very auspicious for tasks like business, shopping, property, or mantra accomplishment
This yoga is present throughout the day on April 6. Due to its effect, any auspicious work can be done throughout the day
Sukarma Yoga will be from morning to 6:55 PM on April 6, in which starting studies, career, wealth investment, or any new resolution is extremely fruitful
Take a bath in morning and wear clean clothes. Recite Bal Kand, repeat chaupais of Shri Ram's birth. Offer Shri Ram by writing on 108 Tulsi leaves. Do deeds like Kirtan and charity
If you are thinking of starting a new work like job, business, education, marriage or spiritual journey, then this year's Ram Navami day has come as a Muhurta of success for you
