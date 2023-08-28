Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Karnataka is witnessing a 3°C rise in temperature during monsoons

    Due to scarce monsoon rains and prevailing northwest winds, Karnataka's average maximum temperature has risen by 3 degrees Celsius. Despite an anticipated 666 mm of June rainfall, only 490 mm occurred, causing a 23% August rainfall deficit. This, along with decreased humidity and northwest winds, resulted in temperature spikes across the state. Insufficient rainfall over 15 days led to this phenomenon.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    The Meteorological Department has stated that due to the scarcity of monsoon rains and prevailing northwest winds, the average maximum temperature in Karnataka has surged by 3 degrees Celsius. Despite an expected monsoon rainfall of 666 mm from June, the state has received only 490 mm of rainfall so far. This shortfall has led to a 23% deficit in August's rainfall. While the last week of July witnessed significant rainfall, subsequent downpours have fallen below expectations. 

    Therefore, humidity in the atmosphere has declined, and prevailing winds have shifted to the northwest. These combined factors have contributed to the rise in temperatures observed across the state. Significantly, Madikeri, a hilly area, has encountered notable rain scarcity in the past three months. Instead of the usual 22 degrees Celsius, Madikeri's temperature has risen to 29 degrees Celsius.

    Karnataka Monsoon: DyCM Shivakumar visits Bengaluru’s war room

    Other regions have also experienced above-normal temperature spikes. Mandya's temperature has climbed by 4.6 degrees Celsius beyond the standard 29.4, and Shirsi has seen a rise of 4.1 degrees (regular 29.7). 

    Bangalore's temperature has surged by 3.8 degrees (regular 28), Chintamani's by 3.2 degrees (regular 29.1), Kalaburagi and Mysore by 2.6 degrees (31.9 and 28.9 respectively), Bidar's by 2.2 degrees (regular 29.4), and Chitradurga by 2.2 degrees (standard 28.3). Vijayapura's maximum temperature has increased by 2 degrees, reaching 30.8 degrees Celsius.

    Additionally, minimum temperatures in various districts of the state have exceeded the average levels. The Meteorological Department has reported a 2-degree Celsius increase above normal in Bengaluru city, Bidar, and Mandya.

    These temperature fluctuations have continued over the past 15 days due to insufficient rainfall. Weather expert Prasad has indicated the likelihood of upcoming rain, which, if it materializes, could bring down temperatures.

    Karnataka rains: Yellow alert for seven districts, Bengaluru to be pleasant

    This temperature rise can be attributed to several key factors:

    1. The monsoon season has delivered only 490 mm of rainfall, falling short of the expected 666 mm.

    2. Even with some monsoon precipitation, there remains a 23% shortfall in August's rainfall.

    3. The scarcity of rain has led to reduced atmospheric moisture content.

    4. Prevailing winds from the southwest direction have shifted, contributing to the temperature increase.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
