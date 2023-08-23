Karnataka: All-party meeting to deliberate on Cauvery water sharing amidst rainfall scarcity

In a crucial move aimed at resolving the ongoing Cauvery water dispute with Tamil Nadu due to deficient rainfall, the state government has called for an all-party meeting on Wednesday.

Former Chief Ministers, prominent party leaders, legal experts, and advisors have been summoned to discuss the prevailing situation. The discussion is expected to centre around charting a strategic legal course of action, considering the state's KRS reservoir's suboptimal water levels and Tamil Nadu's withholding of its designated share of Cauvery water.

Diverse leaders, including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Chief Ministers BS Yeddyurappa, SM Krishna, Basavaraja Bommai, HD Kumaraswamy, Veerappa Moily, Jagadish Shettar, and DV Sadananda Gowda, have been invited, alongside all 28 MPs and eminent legal advocates such as Shyam Dewan, S.S. Javali, and Mohan Kataraki.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Sivakumar, responsible for the Water Resources Department, and various cabinet ministers will also partake in this pivotal discussion.

As the KRS reservoir grapples with inadequate rainfall, compounded by Tamil Nadu's failure to release its designated Cauvery water share, the government seeks insights from the collective expertise to navigate the intricate legal intricacies and chart a pragmatic path forward. The meeting's agenda expands beyond the Cauvery issue, touching upon discussions about the Krishna and Mahadayi water disputes and potential ramifications for power generation and drinking water supply due to the dams' underfilling.

The meeting aims to leverage the knowledge and guidance of experienced leaders and legal minds to devise effective strategies.

Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy affirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests and underscored that the water issue would transcend political affiliations.

The meeting, which resonates as a critical juncture in addressing water disputes, is poised to provide a comprehensive roadmap, emphasizing the paramount importance of collaborative problem-solving and strategic planning.