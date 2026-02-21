Police in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) arrested a group, including women, for allegedly stealing gold-mixed soil from an abandoned BGML mine closed since 2001. The suspects were caught digging soil near restricted mining shafts and seized with evidence.

Amid soaring gold prices, police in Kolar have arrested a group of individuals, including several women, for allegedly digging up and stealing gold-mixed soil from defunct gold mine areas that were officially closed in 2001. The arrests were made by the Oorgaum Police following a patrol operation near the abandoned mining shafts of Bharat Gold Mines Limited (BGML).

The incident came to light when a security guard on routine patrol noticed suspicious activity inside the restricted mining premises.

Accused Caught Near Gilbert Shaft

According to police, security guard Thyagavelu was patrolling behind the Gilbert Shaft, part of BGML under the jurisdiction of the Oorgaum Police Station, when he spotted the accused, identified as Karthik, Shyam Vijay, Velangani, Soundari, Sujatha, Mary and Richard.

The group allegedly broke the iron-barred fence of the Giffart Shaft compound and unlawfully entered the premises. They were found digging gold-mixed soil from behind the shaft and filling it into sacks with the intention of stealing it. The accused were immediately apprehended and taken to the Oorgaum Police Station.

Gold-Mixed Soil Worth ₹41,000 Seized

Police seized gold-mixed soil valued at approximately ₹41,000, which was packed into 12 cement sacks. Officers also recovered six iron hooks, two plastic pans, two shovels and one iron crowbar, allegedly used by the accused to extract the soil.

Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput stated that two cases relating to the theft of gold ore-mixed soil have been registered in the gold mining area in recent days. He confirmed that 12 cement bags of gold-mixed soil had been seized as part of the investigation.

Strict Warning Issued

The police have intensified patrols in the gold mining areas to prevent further incidents. Authorities have also issued a stern warning to mine security personnel and cautioned the public against trespassing or removing gold ore-mixed soil from the prohibited mining zones.

Investigations are ongoing.