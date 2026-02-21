The ED has summoned Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and former Devaswom president N. Vasu for the Sabarimala gold theft probe. Both men were recently released on statutory bail as the SIT failed to file a charge sheet within the stipulated time.

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and former Devaswom Board president N. Vasu have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate at its Kochi office in the first week of March as the financial investigation agency intensified its probe into the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala temple. Both got statutory bail on SIT registered case.

Key Accused Released on Bail

Meanwhile, former Devaswom Board president N. Vasu was released from the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub-Jail on statutory bail in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. Vasu had spent 90 days in custody, with the bail granted as the charge sheet had not yet been filed.

On the other hand, accused Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru on Wednesday walked out of the Poojappura Central Prison after securing bail from the Kollam Vigilance Court in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. Rajeevaru was released after completing 41 days in judicial remand. The court granted him bail in cases alleging misappropriation of gold from the temple's Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures and the Kattilappaali (door frame).

Background of the Investigation

On January 9, Rajeevar, the Chief priest (Tantri) of Sabarimala, was arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. He was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Kerala police said. The arrest was made after multiple charges, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, were levelled against him.

According to the arrest notice issued under Section 48 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the case pertains to alleged irregularities in the removal and handling of gold-plated copper panels and ornamental structures fixed on the sanctum sanctorum door of the Sabarimala temple.

Earlier, on January 23, the Kollam Vigilance Court granted statutory bail to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer Murari Babu in two cases related to the alleged gold loss at the Sabarimala temple. The court granted bail after 90 days had elapsed since his arrest, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to file charge sheets within the stipulated period. (ANI)