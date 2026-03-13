The Karnataka Forest Department has made online booking mandatory for the Kumara Parvatha trek from Kukke Subramanya. Overnight stays are banned for safety, and the trek will start earlier at 5:30 am. Only 150 trekkers are allowed daily, with monsoon and summer closures for safety.

For trekking enthusiasts planning to visit Kumara Parvatha from Kukke Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada, the process is set to become more organised and safer. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced that trekkers will now have to book their tickets online. Additionally, the trek will start earlier at 5:30 am to provide ample time for completion and ensure safety. These measures aim to regulate the number of trekkers, prevent accidents, and maintain the sanctity of the wildlife sanctuary.

Minister Responds During Question Hour

The announcement came during the Question Hour in the Karnataka Vidhana Sabha, when BJP MLA Bhagirathi Murulya raised concerns about the trek. Minister Khandre explained the rationale behind the new rules and highlighted the measures being taken to ensure the safety of all visitors.

Overnight Stays Banned for Safety

The minister stated that overnight stays inside the wildlife sanctuary are now prohibited, citing the absence of basic facilities and the need to protect trekkers. The decision follows a directive from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

“If 2,000 to 3,000 people go on a single day, there is a high chance of an accident. That’s why we have taken control measures and are allowing only 150 people to trek per day,” he said.

He also added that the trek will remain closed during the monsoon season due to slippery terrain and in the summer because of the risk of forest fires.

Shesha Parvatha Trail Regulations

Regarding the Shesha Parvatha trail, located 2 km from Kumara Parvatha on the Subramanya route, the minister described it as an extremely challenging path. From December 2025, the trek on this route will be limited to 20 km and must be completed within 12 hours. Trekkers will have to start at 6 am and return by 6 pm.

Start Time Adjusted for Convenience

MLA Murulya had noted that police currently do not allow entry after 10 am. In response, the minister assured that the start time would be moved earlier to 5:30 am, instead of 6 am, to help trekkers complete the trail safely and comfortably.