Bengaluru hotels face a critical LPG shortage as the state government denies gas cylinders for 10 days. Hotel owners express frustration, warning that the disruption could impact staff, supply chains, and the wider hospitality industry across Karnataka.

Bengaluru’s hotel industry is facing a critical challenge amid ongoing confusion over LPG supply in Karnataka. A recent meeting between hotel owners and the state Food Minister has escalated tensions, with proprietors expressing deep frustration at the government’s stance. Many fear that continued restrictions on gas supply could push the city’s hotel sector to the brink of collapse, affecting not only businesses but also employees and the wider supply chain.

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No Gas for Ten Days, Figure Something Else Out

Krishnaraj, owner of Nisarga Hotel, described the meeting in sharp terms.

“We went for the meeting this morning, but the minister and officials just washed their hands of the matter. They told us they cannot supply gas to hotels for the next ten days and that we should make our own alternative arrangements. We pleaded with them, but they would not listen,” he said, visibly frustrated.

Priority for Homes, Nothing for Hotels

Officials have acknowledged that Karnataka has enough LPG stock to last a month. However, the government has maintained a firm stance that the stock is reserved exclusively for domestic use, leaving hotels without access.

Krishnaraj added, “We begged for even two cylinders per hotel, but they refused. It is impossible to run a hotel without gas.”

A Domino Effect on Businesses

Hotel owners warn that the crisis will ripple through the supply chain. If hotels shut down, small businesses supplying vegetables, milk, and groceries will also be affected. The impact could extend far beyond the hotel sector, threatening livelihoods across Bengaluru.

Tough Times for the Common Man

The government’s suggestion that citizens bring lunch boxes from home is impractical.

“In a city like Bengaluru, office-goers cannot plan meals in advance or carry tiffin boxes daily. Many people depend on hotels for their meals. Running a business without gas for ten days is simply impossible,” said Krishnaraj.

Currently, the hotel industry has managed to arrange approximately fifty per cent of its gas needs through alternatives, but full-scale cooking requires LPG cylinders. Unless the government intervenes promptly to provide at least a limited supply to hotels, many establishments may be forced to temporarily shut down.