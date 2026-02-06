Hidden Gold in Karnataka? Govt Hasn’t Shared Mine Locations — Could Yours Be One
Karnataka has the distinction of being the highest gold-producing state in India. It's said that Karnataka accounts for about 80 percent of the country's total gold production, and this is where the most gold is found in Karnataka.
Historic Kolar Gold Fields (KGF)
Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) is a major part of Karnataka's gold history. Once one of the world's deepest mines, mining stopped in 2001 due to low ore quality and high costs.
Major districts where gold is currently produced
Gold mining still happens in Karnataka. Key districts include Raichur (active mines), Dharwad (reserves), Gadag, Koppal (emerging), and Ballari (rich in minerals).
Hutti Gold Mines – The country's only major gold mining operation
Hutti Gold Mines (HGML), a government company in Raichur, has been operating since 1947. It's India's only major active gold mine, producing tons of gold yearly.
