KSRTC has launched 115 new buses in Bengaluru, including 70 Pallakki non-AC sleeper buses and 45 regular buses. The new fleet offers enhanced comfort, safety features, and improved connectivity on major Karnataka routes. Minister Ramalinga Reddy flagged off the buses.

Bengaluru commuters have a reason to celebrate, as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced 115 new buses to enhance connectivity and comfort across the state. The launch event was held at the KSRTC headquarters in Shantinagar, Bengaluru, where Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flagged off the new fleet. The government aims to ensure safe, smooth, and reliable transport services for passengers throughout Karnataka.

45 Regular Buses, 70 ‘Pallakki’ Sleeper Buses

Of the newly launched buses, 45 are regular buses, while 70 are ‘Pallakki’ non-AC sleeper buses. These Pallakki buses are specially designed with modern facilities, providing enhanced comfort for long-distance travellers.

Operating on Major Religious and Commercial Routes

The new Pallakki buses will serve key routes connecting religious and commercial hubs within and outside Karnataka. Major destinations include Dharmasthala, Davanagere, Mantralayam, Hyderabad, Chennai, Panaji, Madurai, Ernakulam, and Raichur, offering better connectivity for passengers travelling for work, leisure, or pilgrimage.

Enhanced Safety Features for Passengers

Passenger safety has been prioritised in the new sleeper buses. Unlike older buses with two doors and one emergency exit, these buses feature five doors, including two additional roof doors to facilitate safe evacuation during emergencies. This design upgrade is expected to significantly improve passenger security on long-distance journeys.

Minister Comments on Commercial Gas Cylinder Shortage

When questioned about the ongoing commercial gas cylinder shortage, Minister Ramalinga Reddy acknowledged supply disruptions due to global conflicts.

He said, “There are disruptions in supply due to the ongoing war at the global level. Let’s hope the war situation calms down soon. The gas cylinder shortage is also a reality. The Central government should take quick action on this matter.”