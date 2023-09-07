Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman arrested for fatally stabbing live-in partner in Bengaluru amid suspicions of infidelity

    In Bengaluru, Renuka (34) is in custody for allegedly stabbing her partner, Javed (28), to death due to suspected infidelity. The tragic incident occurred during an argument at their Akshay Nagar apartment. Renuka has a history of occasional companionship with men for financial gain, and her child is now in a children's home following her arrest.

    Woman arrested for fatally stabbing live-in partner in Bengaluru amid suspicions of infidelity vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    In a disturbing incident, a woman named Renuka, aged 34, has been taken into custody in Bengaluru for her alleged involvement in the fatal stabbing of her partner, Javed, aged 28. The motive behind this shocking act is suspected to be rooted in suspicions of infidelity.

    The grim event transpired on a Tuesday afternoon within the confines of their home, situated in a service apartment in Akshay Nagar. An argument between Javed and Renuka spiralled into a violent confrontation, culminating in Renuka wielding a knife and inflicting a fatal stab wound on Javed's chest.

    Bengaluru: Kerala man kills live-in partner with pressure cooker

    Local residents, disturbed by the commotion, swiftly responded to the scene and rushed the critically injured Javed to a nearby hospital. Tragically, Javed succumbed to his injuries before he could receive the necessary medical care. Subsequently, the police launched an investigation into the incident, taking Renuka into custody. This legal action followed a formal complaint filed by the apartment owner, Ganesh, who reported the harrowing episode to the authorities.

    Javed, originally from Kannur in Kerala, and Renuka, from Belgaum district, had been in a live-in relationship for three and a half years. They had been residing in the Akshay Nagar service apartment for three days, secured through Javed's friend Rashid.

    Their relationship was marred by frequent conflicts, often revolving around Javed's suspicions regarding Renuka's friend, Sheela. The final confrontation, resulting in Javed's tragic death, occurred around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Delhi woman kills 11-year-old son of live-in partner, stuffs body in box-bed; arrested

    During police questioning, Renuka provided limited information about how she and Javed had initially met. Javed earned a living by repairing mobile phones, while Renuka did not have a stable job and had a six-year-old daughter. Following Renuka's arrest, her child was placed in a children's home.

    It has been revealed that Renuka occasionally accompanied men to pubs as a temporary companion to earn money. The Police have said that she was completely attracted towards leading a lavish lifestyle.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa urges BJP to prioritize real issues over 'India vs Bharat' debate

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa urges BJP to prioritize real issues over 'India vs Bharat' debate

    SC adjourns Cauvery water hearing, protests erupt with farmers hurling on roads vkp

    SC adjourns Cauvery water hearing, protests erupt with farmers hurling on roads

    BMTC reduces night-time fares to regular ticket prices, applicable from September 6 vkp

    BMTC reduces night-time fares to regular ticket prices, applicable from September 6

    Karnataka Revenue Minister takes a dig at Centre over call to rename India as Bharat; check details vkp

    Karnataka Revenue Minister takes a dig at Centre over call to rename India as Bharat; check details

    Clear forest encroachments to curb human-wildlife conflicts: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Clear forest encroachments to curb human-wildlife conflicts: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    VD18 Shoot Varun Dhawan hurts his leg while shooting for Atlee's film; know details ADC

    VD18 Shoot: Varun Dhawan hurts his leg while shooting for Atlee's film; know details

    Revolutionizing Investment: The Power and Potential of Online Trading

    Revolutionizing Investment: The Power and Potential of Online Trading

    Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional, shares post revealing urgent fetal surgery; read details ATG

    Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional, shares post revealing urgent fetal surgery; read details

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa urges BJP to prioritize real issues over 'India vs Bharat' debate

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa urges BJP to prioritize real issues over 'India vs Bharat' debate

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's posters decorated with flower garlands in Chennai; superstar's film gets warm welcome vma

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's posters decorated with flower garlands in Chennai; superstar's film gets warm welcome

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon