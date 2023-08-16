Delhi woman kills 11-year-old son of live-in partner, stuffs body in box-bed; arrested

The accused, identified as Pooja, allegedly strangulated the minor while he was asleep and hid his body inside the box of their bed. Cops arrested her in Delhi's Bakkarwala after officials combed through around 300 CCTV

A 24-year-old woman has been apprehended on suspicion of murdering the son of her live-in partner and hiding the body in a bed box. Pooja Kumari, a resident of Ranhola, is charged with murdering Divyansh, who was 11 years old. The motive behind the alleged crime, as per the police, was the minor being held responsible for his father’s failure to divorce his wife.

Following her arrest, Pooja admitted to the crime, acknowledging her guilt, the police said.

At approximately 8:30 pm on August 10, BLK Hospital informed the police that a deceased boy had been brought in, with visible strangulation marks on his neck.

During investigation, footage from a CCTV camera was examined. It revealed that the woman, Pooja Kumari, was the last visitor to stop by the home of the 11-year-old kid, a senior police official said.

Police reported that she was living with the boy's father Jitender and that she had strangled the child while he was asleep before hiding his body under the bed box.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav, the arrest was made after police reviewed footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras.

The woman was seen on camera near the Ranhola, Nihal Vihar, and Rishal Garden neighbourhoods along the Najafgarh Nangloi Road. The authorities stated they had pinpointed her whereabouts to Bakkarwala.

Reportedly, Pooja Kumari and Jitender had married at a temple of the arya Samaj on October 17, 2019. But a court marriage was not possible as Jitender had not divorced his wife, police said.

According to the police, Jitender promised Pooja Kumari that they will get married in court when he obtains a divorce from his wife. However, Jitender and Pooja Kumari began living together by renting a home.

They frequently argued on Jitender's divorce, and eventually, according to the police, he left the leased home and began living with his wife.

Pooja Kumari was enraged by the fact that he had moved out in December last year. She assumed that Jitender left her because of his son, Yadav said. On Thursday, she went to his house and the door was open and she killed Divyansh. She took out clothes from the bed box and put the body inside it.