Mangaluru Police have issued strict guidelines for New Year celebrations, banning DJs, narcotics, obscene activities, and late-night parties. Organisers must obtain prior permission, follow noise rules, and ensure public safety during festivities.

Mangaluru Police have issued strict guidelines for hotels, restaurants, clubs, resorts, and other establishments planning to organise New Year’s Eve celebrations. The directive aims to ensure public safety, prevent unlawful activities, and maintain peace during the festive season. Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy emphasised that all organisers must adhere to these rules or face strict legal action. Authorities are particularly concerned about alcohol consumption, narcotics, noise pollution, and public disorder, which have historically accompanied large-scale New Year events.

Prior Permission Required From Police

All establishments planning to host New Year celebrations must obtain prior permission from the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police under the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate. Applications must be submitted and approved by 5 pm on 23 December. Celebrations without prior permission will not be allowed. The programme must conclude by 12:30 am, and organisers must obtain separate approval for the use of sound systems and loudspeakers. Sound levels must comply with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and directives issued by the Supreme Court. The use of DJs is strictly prohibited.

Prohibition on Narcotics and Obscene Activities

The storage or consumption of any prohibited narcotic substances during New Year celebrations is strictly banned. Obscene dances, semi-nude performances, gambling, and other immoral activities are forbidden. Sale and distribution of alcohol require a written permit from the local excise department, and organisers must comply with all conditions attached to their licenses. Smoking and consuming alcohol in public areas such as bus stands, parks, stadiums, railway stations, and beaches is prohibited. Legal action will be taken against students or youths engaging in indecent behaviour or hooliganism in public places.

Traffic and Safety Measures

Organisers must ensure proper parking arrangements to avoid traffic congestion on public roads. Special task forces will be deployed to prevent harassment of women, violence, or obscene acts. A rapid action force comprising traffic police and experts will monitor alcohol consumption and enforce laws against driving under the influence. Vehicles of offenders will be impounded, and strict legal action will follow.

Stunt activities such as wheeling, drag racing, and speeding are strictly prohibited. Special teams will monitor and prevent such incidents. Bursting firecrackers in a manner that disturbs public peace is also banned.

Appeal Against DJ Parties and Obscene Celebrations

The Bajrang Dal has submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner requesting that programmes featuring obscene dances or DJ parties not be permitted under the guise of New Year celebrations. According to the memorandum, some events traditionally involve drug use, immoral activities, and Westernised cultural elements that could mislead the youth. The organisation has urged authorities not to grant permission for late-night events that may compromise public safety or cultural values.