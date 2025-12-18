Bengaluru South District Police arrested three men in a rape and blackmail case of a 19-year-old college student in Magadi. The accused allegedly exploited and threatened the victim over two months. Investigation is ongoing.

In a shocking case of alleged sexual exploitation and prolonged abuse, the Bengaluru South District Police have arrested three men, including two college students, for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student over a period of nearly two months. The incidents reportedly took place in Magadi Town during September and October, raising serious concerns about abuse of trust and exploitation among young acquaintances.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accused Identified As Local Residents

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vikas, Prashant and Chetan, all residents of Magadi Town. Police said two of the accused are students, while the third is employed. All three are believed to have been part of the victim’s social circle.

Relationship Used As A Pretext: Police

According to investigators, the survivor came into contact with the prime accused, Vikas, around six to seven months ago. Vikas, who is also a college student, allegedly gained her trust by expressing romantic interest. Police said he later used this relationship as a pretext to take her to the house of his friend Prashant on multiple occasions.

Repeated Assaults And Video Blackmail Alleged

Police allege that the young woman was sexually assaulted on more than one occasion at Prashant’s residence. During this period, another accused, Chetan, is said to have recorded intimate moments without her consent. The accused allegedly used these videos to blackmail the survivor, threatening to circulate the footage unless she complied with their demands and met them whenever they called her.

Victim Approaches Police After Months Of Abuse

Unable to endure the mental trauma and continuous intimidation, the survivor approached the Magadi Police Station on Wednesday and lodged a formal complaint. Based on her statement, the police registered a case and acted swiftly, arresting all three accused on the same day.

Police Confirm Arrests And Ongoing Investigation

Confirming the arrests, Bengaluru South District Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda said, “All three accused have been arrested. Two of them are students and one is employed. They were known to the victim and had been acquainted with her for several months.”

Police added that further investigation is underway, and additional evidence, including electronic devices, is being examined as part of the probe.