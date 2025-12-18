Image Credit : @IndiaPostOffice/X

The newly transformed post office, located on the Acharya Institute of Technology campus, features a vibrant work-cafe style interior, complete with free Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, charging points for laptops and mobiles, and a coffee vending machine.

The interior art and design were conceptualised and executed by the students themselves, making the space visually appealing and interactive for the Gen-Z crowd.

The post office also includes a ‘Book-Booth’ filled with books, board games, and artwork created by students. The aim is to make the post office not just a functional space, but also a social hub where students can relax, read, or spend time with friends.