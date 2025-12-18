- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka’s First Gen-Z Post Office Opens in Bengaluru; Inside the Café-Style Space (Photos)
Karnataka’s First Gen-Z Post Office Opens in Bengaluru; Inside the Café-Style Space (Photos)
Karnataka’s first Gen-Z themed post office has opened in Bengaluru’s Achit Nagar. Designed like a café, the space offers Wi-Fi, digital payments, self-booking kiosks, reading zones and personalised stamps to attract young users.
Bengaluru Launches First Gen-Z Post Office at Achit Nagar
The traditional image of a postman carrying a mailbag and lantern is evolving for the modern era. The city has now unveiled Karnataka’s first Gen-Z post office at Achit Nagar, designed specifically to appeal to the younger generation while retaining essential postal services.
Work-Cafe Style Interior and Student-Centric Design
The newly transformed post office, located on the Acharya Institute of Technology campus, features a vibrant work-cafe style interior, complete with free Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, charging points for laptops and mobiles, and a coffee vending machine.
The interior art and design were conceptualised and executed by the students themselves, making the space visually appealing and interactive for the Gen-Z crowd.
The post office also includes a ‘Book-Booth’ filled with books, board games, and artwork created by students. The aim is to make the post office not just a functional space, but also a social hub where students can relax, read, or spend time with friends.
Gen-Z DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Features
Under the Gen-Z DIY concept, the post office incorporates modern self-service options such as a self-booking kiosk, QR code-based quick payments, and other digital payment facilities.
One of the highlights is the ‘My Stamp’ counter, where visitors can create personalised postage stamps featuring their own photograph.
These facilities allow students to interact with traditional postal services in a digital and engaging manner, bridging the gap between conventional post office functions and modern expectations.
Inauguration and Official Remarks
The Gen-Z post office was inaugurated on Wednesday by Prakash, Chief Postmaster General of the Karnataka Postal Circle.
He said, “We have built this post office by actively involving Gen-Z students. The motto of this initiative, ‘By the students, for the students,’ has been strictly followed. The office will also provide parcel packaging services on this campus.”
Dr V Bhageerathi, Director of Academics at Acharya Group of Institutions, and Surya, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices for the West Division, were present during the inauguration.
Beyond a Conventional Post Offic
The Gen-Z Post Office is designed to be more than a conventional post office. It functions as a social and functional space, including a reading area, cafe-style seating, and additional wellness facilities such as a physiotherapy lab. This initiative reflects a new vision where postal services can coexist with recreation, learning, and student engagement.
Not just a post office. A whole new vibe.
Inaugurated today in a new avatar at the Achit Nagar Post Office in Acharya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru - India Post’s first Gen Z-themed Post Office in Karnataka.#IndiaPost#GenZPostOffice#AcharyaInstituteOfTechnology… pic.twitter.com/EC0tlM9d4U
— India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) December 17, 2025
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.