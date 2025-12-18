BMTC has added and relocated bus stands near nine Namma Metro Yellow Line stations to improve last-mile connectivity. The move, undertaken with BMRCL, aims to make metro travel easier and reduce commuters’ dependence on private vehicles.

In a move aimed at strengthening last-mile connectivity and encouraging greater use of Namma Metro, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has established new bus stands near nine metro stations on the Yellow Line, which connects RV Road to Bommasandra. The initiative is expected to make daily commuting easier for passengers by ensuring seamless transfers between metro and bus services, particularly along the busy Electronic City corridor.

Joint Survey Conducted By BMRCL And BMTC

For the convenience of metro passengers, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and BMTC jointly conducted a detailed route and accessibility survey. Based on the findings, new bus stands have been set up close to metro stations, while some existing bus stops have been relocated to reduce walking distances and improve safety for commuters.

Bus Stands Relocated Closer To Metro Stations

New bus stands have been established near the Hebbagodi, Beretena Agrahara, Singasandra, Hongasandra, Central Silk Board, and RV Road metro stations. In addition, bus stands that were located more than 100 metres away have been shifted closer to the metro stations at Electronic City, Hosur Road, and Ragigudda, ensuring easier access for passengers.

Stations With Existing Nearby Bus Connectivity

Bus stands are already available within 100 metres of the Jayadeva, BTM Layout, Bommanahalli, Kudlu Gate, and Infosys Foundation–Konappana Agrahara metro stations. These stations were therefore not included in the relocation plan.

Constraints At Select Metro Stations

Due to space constraints, it has not been possible to relocate bus stands near the Huskur Road and Bommasandra metro stations. Officials said efforts were made to explore alternatives, but logistical limitations prevented any immediate changes at these locations.

BMRCL Urges Commuters To Use Enhanced Connectivity

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has urged metro passengers to take advantage of the improved bus connectivity, stating that better integration between metro and bus services will significantly ease daily travel and reduce dependence on private vehicles.