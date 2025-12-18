A Bengaluru Gen Z, who went viral for quitting his “boring” job, now regrets the decision amid a tough job market. Aanshul Uthaiah struggles to find work after resigning without a backup plan, sparking discussions on career choices.

A Bengaluru-based Gen Z professional who recently grabbed social media attention with a viral video announcing his decision to quit his “boring” full-time job has now shared a candid update, admitting that he regrets the move amid a challenging job market. The young man’s honest confession has reignited online discussions around career choices, financial stability, and the risks of quitting a job without a backup plan.

Viral Resignation Followed By Harsh Reality Check

In a fresh Instagram video, 22-year-old Aanshul Uthaiah revealed that he resigned from his job without securing another opportunity and has since struggled to find employment. Speaking openly about his situation, he admitted that the decision may have been premature.

“I quit my job with no plan and I had my first job interview after that. And to be honest, I kinda regret my decision of quitting my job,” he said in the video.

Reflecting on his experience, Uthaiah added that he had underestimated how difficult it would be to re-enter the workforce.

“I underestimated how hard it would be. Why is the job market so bad? I've been searching for a while now but there are no jobs,” he said.

‘It Feels Too Late Now,’ Says Bengaluru Man

Uthaiah went on to share that it feels “too late” to reverse his decision. Ending the video on a hopeful note, he asked viewers to reach out if they were aware of any job openings.

The clip was captioned, “Why is the job market so badddd…..”

Earlier Video On Quitting Job Had Gone Viral

The update comes just days after Uthaiah went viral for a video in which he announced that he planned to resign from his full-time role the very next day. In that clip, he spoke about feeling unfulfilled at work and wanting to step away from a job he no longer enjoyed.

“I work a full-time job which I don’t like at all. I find it very boring. It’s just got to my head so much that I really can’t do it anymore. I feel like I am wasting my time,” he had said.

He also revealed that he had received admission offers from two universities in Australia for higher studies but chose not to pursue them as he was not interested in studying further. He acknowledged that his parents were unhappy with his decision to quit a stable job.

Social Media Fame Grows Amid Career Uncertainty

At the time his original video went viral, Uthaiah had around 10,000 followers on Instagram. Since then, his follower count has more than tripled, and he now has over 32,000 followers on the platform.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented:” That's why it is important to balance both (job and content creation or whatever you love ) because a job will help you to be stable until your other side grows up.”

Second user commented: “Firstly kudos,Accepting publicly itself takes a lot courage…Wishing for the best”

Third user commented: “It’s a wise decision to leave a job once you have an offer letter. No matter whatever life one chooses but it comes with an expense!"