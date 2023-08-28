Bengaluru: Kerala man kills live-in partner with pressure cooker

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a young woman, Devi (24), lost her life in an argument with her live-in partner, Vaishnav. Despite their college love story, their relationship turned sour, culminating in a fatal confrontation where Vaishnav allegedly assaulted Devi with a cooker. Vaishnav has been taken into custody for questioning.

A tragic incident has unfolded in Bengaluru as a young woman lost her life in a dispute with her live-in partner, Vaishnav. The couple had been living together for three years in the New Mico Layout area of Begur. Devi (24) and Vaishnav were both from Kerala but had chosen not to marry despite their long-term companionship.

The fatal incident occurred after an argument between the couple escalated into a tragedy. Vaishnav stands accused of using a cooker to assault Devi. The incident has had a profound impact on the community.

Devi and Vaishnav's love story began during their college days in Kerala. They studied together and started working in Bangalore after graduating, and have been living together. Despite their deep feelings, doubts gradually emerged within their relationship, leading to regular disputes within the couple.

Sometimes, their regular disputes turned into heated arguments. While previous conflicts had been resolved through their family, this time, their argument has turned into a tragic outcome.



Over the course of a few days, Vaishnav was suspecting his live-in partner, and one day the argument went out of control. During the argument, he hit her head with a cooker and later regretted his move. Post-hitting her, he wanted to admit her to the hospital; however, she had already died.

The Begur police station has registered a case following the tragic incident. Police have taken Vaishnav into custody for questioning regarding the murder