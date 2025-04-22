Retired DGP Om Prakash was brutally murdered by his wife Pallavi during lunch at their Bengaluru home. She threw chilli powder at him, then stabbed him multiple times. Police are probing domestic abuse and a long-standing property dispute.

Bengaluru: In a spine-chilling incident that has stunned the city, retired Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Om Prakash was brutally murdered by his wife, Pallavi, at their residence in HSR Layout on Sunday afternoon while he was having lunch.

The 68-year-old former top cop was allegedly attacked with chilli powder and stabbed multiple times in a shocking act of domestic violence. According to police sources, Om Prakash had ordered fish fry online and was eating at the dining table between 2:30 PM and 3:00 PM. He had finished one fish and half his rice when Pallavi, 64, reportedly threw chilli powder into his eyes, blinding him momentarily, and launched a vicious knife attack. She initially stabbed him in the neck and followed up the assault by striking him with a bottle of oil.

Despite his attempts to escape, Om Prakash was overpowered. As he tried to flee, Pallavi allegedly threw a blanket over his face, pushed him to the ground, and stabbed him repeatedly in the neck, shoulder, abdomen, and back. His pleas for mercy went unheard as she continued the assault. Two bottles, one of toilet cleaner and another of floor cleaner, were found next to his body, raising questions about whether they played a role in the crime. When police arrived at the scene, Om Prakash was found lying face down, his head wrapped in the blanket. He was dressed in a lungi, banian (undershirt), and slippers, his clothes soaked in blood.

Investigators believe he struggled on the floor for over 15 minutes before succumbing to his injuries. Pallavi was arrested 24 hours later and has reportedly confessed to the crime. Police are citing her statement and physical evidence from the crime scene in building the case.

In a message sent to a friend following the incident, Pallavi wrote, “I killed the monster,” and even made a WhatsApp video call to show Om Prakash’s body lying in a pool of blood. She herself informed police of the murder shortly after it occurred.

Murder followed abuse claims, property feud

In the days leading up to the murder, Pallavi had also sent multiple messages to an IPS officer’s WhatsApp group, accusing her husband of domestic violence and claiming he had been drugging her and their daughter, Kriti. She further alleged that Om Prakash supported their son and daughter-in-law while denying her and Kriti a share in the family property. A senior police officer confirmed that the couple had long-standing disputes over property, particularly land holdings in Uttara Kannada district, where Om Prakash owned a farmhouse. Investigators are exploring the property conflict as a possible motive behind the murder.

Daughter’s unusual behavior draws attention

Kriti, the couple’s daughter, was at home during the murder. Police are investigating her possible involvement. She was found on the third floor and initially refused to open the door. When officers forced their way in, she reportedly created a ruckus, scratched female constables, and resisted arrest. Later, she continued to behave erratically at the police station, refusing to give fingerprints and yelling at officers. Kriti had recently brought her father back from his sister’s home in Karwar just two days before the murder, a detail that has added another layer of intrigue to the case. Both Pallavi and Kriti were eventually taken into custody, and their fingerprints were collected to be matched with prints found on the murder weapon and the body.

Police are probing all angles, including allegations of abuse, mental health concerns, and property-related motives. Pallavi has reportedly confessed to the killing.