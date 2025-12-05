A group of Bengaluru volunteers travelled to hill trails to clear large amounts of litter left by visitors.They say they clean almost all hills around the city regularly and urge travellers to show civic responsibility and help protect the ecosystem.

A group of volunteers from Bengaluru travelled to hill trails once again to clear large amounts of trash left behind by visitors. The team, consisting of bikers, trekkers, cyclists and history enthusiasts, said they conduct such drives every month because the littering problem has continued to grow. They emphasised that protecting the ecosystem and preserving historical monuments in these regions is crucial, as the hills are not only scenic viewpoints but also heritage locations that deserve respect and care.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the clean-up, one of the volunteers, when asked why they had come all the way from Bengaluru, explained that they expected the place to be clean but were shocked to see the amount of waste scattered across the trail.

“We saw here lot of trashes are there, so we planned here like to clean it all,” he said. The group added that Bengalureans are not only littering their own city but are also contributing to waste in hill regions across Karnataka.

‘We Clean Almost All the Hills Around Bengaluru’ : Volunteers

The volunteers said they routinely clean hills in and around Bengaluru as part of their Hands On CSR initiative. Many people join the effort each month, and the team welcomes more participants.

“There are historical monuments here and they need to be preserved. We have to keep our ecosystem clean. Change cannot be brought about by a single person, everyone has to change,” one of the volunteers said.

Another volunteer added that they have found all kinds of waste on the trails, including clothes, and described some of the dumped items as the “weirdest things”.

Call for More Volunteers and Civic Responsibility

The group stressed that public participation is essential and urged people not only to volunteer for clean-up drives but also to practise basic civic sense.

“We need volunteers and anyone can join. Everyone has to be part of the change,” they said.

They also expressed concern that despite their regular efforts, littering continues because many visitors believe that someone else will clean up after them.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “Kudos to them, but people will still litter and think that it's fine to litter because someone else will clean. What we need is heavy fines and strict monitoring.”

Another user commented: “we need more people like these and way less people who litter.”

Third user commented: “These guys are like the smallest ray of hope in a society like us.”

Fourth user commented: “Sad to hear they have to do it every year, the people need to learn some civic sense and keep their garbage with them, instead of spoiling such beautiful places, people visit to enjoy so they should understand others too would like to enjoy the same beauty of nature.”