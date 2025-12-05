Bengaluru woman stranded at Kempegowda Airport after IndiGo cancels hundreds of flights. She carries her father’s asthi, with alternative flights costing Rs 60,000 per one-way ticket. Passengers face delays, missed rituals, and widespread chaos.

Bengaluru witnessed major travel disruption on Friday as IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights nationwide, leaving passengers stranded at airports across the country. Among those affected was Namita, who had been preparing for weeks to perform her father’s asthi visarjan in Haridwar. Clutching a small urn, she found herself stuck on the floor of Kempegowda International Airport, battling tears and frustration as the airline cited crew shortages and operational issues for the unprecedented chaos. With alternative flights costing upwards of Rs 60,000 for a one-way ticket, many passengers faced both financial and emotional hardship.

A Daughter’s Desperate Plea

“I have my father’s asthi with me,” Namita said amid long queues of anxious travellers. “I was supposed to fly to Delhi and then to Dehradun. The ritual has to be done tomorrow. But the flight was cancelled without any prior notice. They’re now asking us to book other airlines individually. How can we afford that?”

Her appeal resonated with hundreds of passengers across India as IndiGo faced one of the worst operational disruptions in its 20-year history.

Bengaluru Airport in Chaos

Kempegowda International Airport reported 52 cancelled arrivals and 50 departures of IndiGo flights. Many travellers spent the night on the floor with little to no information from airline staff.

One passenger posted on X: “Bengaluru Airport’s T1 is an absolute mess. People have been stuck here since last night with zero clear communication. This is not a minor disruption anymore; it’s a full-blown fiasco.”

National Scale of the Crisis

The disruption extended far beyond Bengaluru. Delhi recorded 225 cancellations, Mumbai 104, Hyderabad 92, and other major airports also faced similar operational breakdowns. Across the country, passengers missed important rituals, reunions, medical appointments, and international connections due to the mass cancellations.

Passengers Report Lack of Assistance

According to ANI, travellers expressed frustration at the lack of basic facilities.

One passenger said: “…The IndiGo staff did not provide any dinner, water bottles, or any facilities. As per the Ayyappa customs, we do a 41-day puja in the morning and evening... Why they created this situation, we don't know. If there are technical issues or any other problems, cancel the flights. They are not responding, nor are they informing us about the flight’s status. They simply run away.”

Causes Behind the Collapse

IndiGo attributed the operational meltdown to a shortage of pilots and crew struggling to comply with duty-time regulations. The problem escalated quickly, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Traveller Frustration and Appeals for Help

For affected travellers like Namita, explanations provided by the airline offered little comfort. “All our money is wasted. They say we’ll get a partial refund in a week, but no one knows how much,” she said. “I am begging the government to help me reach Haridwar. My father’s last rites cannot wait.”

Other passengers shared their frustration online.

One user commented: “This is Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport for international flights. They are not even able to provide a fixed departure time. They are delaying it in instalments, creating even more chaos.”

IndiGo Faces Widespread Backlash

The airline’s failure to provide timely communication, alternative arrangements, or adequate support has sparked outrage on social media, highlighting the scale of the crisis and the immense stress faced by passengers. IndiGo is now under pressure to restore operations swiftly while addressing grievances, refunds, and rebooking concerns.