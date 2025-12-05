A Bengaluru woman has accused her live-in partner of threatening to kill her in a “Delhi-style” manner, committing financial fraud and attempting forced religious conversion. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

A young woman in Bengaluru has levelled serious allegations against a man with whom she had been in a live-in relationship, claiming that he coerced her to convert, threatened her with extreme violence, cheated her of large sums of money, and blackmailed her using her private photos. She has also accused the police of failing to take prompt or adequate action on her earlier complaint, forcing her to approach higher authorities for justice. The case has drawn concern after the woman’s claims included threats resembling those seen in high-profile incidents in Delhi.

Financial Cheating and Death Threats Alleged

The complainant has accused the man, identified as Usman, of emotionally manipulating her soon after they were introduced through friends two years ago. According to her statement, when she initially refused his proposal due to belonging to different communities, he allegedly threatened self-harm. She eventually agreed to the relationship after he assured her that marriage would not require her to convert.

She stated that after nearly one and a half years of living together, Usman’s behaviour changed drastically. When discussions about marriage began, he allegedly insisted on immediate conversion, assaulted her, and issued violent threats. She further claimed that he cheated her of ₹12.20 lakh, took her gold jewellery without consent, and pawned it.

Threats of Extreme Violence

In one of the most disturbing allegations, the woman recounted that Usman threatened her with gruesome violence if she insisted on marriage.

According to her statement, he warned: “If you force me to marry you, I will kill you in a Delhi-style manner, cut you into pieces, keep them in a fridge, and then marry someone else.” The woman stated that she was deeply traumatised by this threat.

Claims of Drug Abuse, Blackmail, and Sexual Assault

The woman later discovered that the accused was allegedly addicted to drugs. She has further alleged that he blackmailed her using her private photographs and sexually assaulted her. Unable to bear the continued harassment, she said that she attempted suicide twice.

Allegations of Police Inaction

The complainant had approached the Sudduguntepalya Police Station in March to file a complaint against Usman. However, she alleged that the police did not record her FIR accurately, failed to include crucial details, and did not prepare the chargesheet properly. Despite the case being registered, she claimed that officers showed hesitation in taking decisive action.

She has now stated that she is compelled to visit multiple police stations and the offices of senior officers in search of justice. Her allegations of police inaction have raised concerns, especially amid increasing reports of threats and violence in relationship-related disputes.