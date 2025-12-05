Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hit back at the BJP, asking “Don’t we have the right to wear a watch?” as the controversy over his alleged ₹42 lakh watch resurfaced. He accused the opposition of running a baseless political campaign.

A political storm erupted in Karnataka on Thursday after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar issued a sharp and direct rebuttal to BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who had questioned the luxury watch worn by him. The DyCM took to social media to defend his financial transparency, calling the BJP leader “unwise” for making baseless allegations and challenging him to personally verify his Lokayukta affidavit. The exchange has triggered a renewed debate over wealth disclosure, accountability and the growing trend of personal attacks in state politics.

₹42 Lakh Cartier Watch Controversy

BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy recently questioned the luxury Cartier watch worn by DK Shivakumar, stating that its market value was around ₹42 lakh. He indirectly raised concerns about whether the purchase was made through legitimate means and whether it was declared in DKS’s official assets. His remarks sparked political criticism and renewed questions over the Deputy Chief Minister’s financial transparency.

DKS Hits Back, Issues Affidavit Challenge

Responding firmly, DKS tagged Narayanaswamy’s official social media account and wrote: “Mr. Narayanaswamy, here is the affidavit I submitted to the Lokayukta!” He also attached the document as proof.

“A person in a responsible position like you should not lie for the sake of it. It does not bring you dignity,” he wrote, adding, “I am a transparent person. I have told the truth precisely because nothing should be hidden.”

His response, backed with official documentation, shifted the spotlight onto the credibility of the allegations.

Referring to the past controversy over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s watch, DKS questioned the logic behind personal attacks over luxury items.

‘Don’t We Have the Right to Wear a Watch?’: DKS

Referring to the earlier controversy involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s watch, DKS questioned the logic behind targeting political leaders for their personal luxury items.

“Don’t CM Siddaramaiah and I have the right to wear a watch of our choice? Don’t we have that right?” he asked.

He further criticised Narayanaswamy, saying: “Don’t act like a lesser bird trying to imitate a peacock. Exercise your constitutional authority with wisdom. Don’t behave like an unwise person.”

His remarks made it clear that he viewed the criticism as politically motivated rather than rooted in genuine public concern.

Affidavit Open for Scrutiny

In conclusion, DKS issued an open challenge: “If you want, go to the Lokayukta office and check my affidavit.”

By placing his official disclosure on record and inviting scrutiny, the Deputy Chief Minister attempted to turn the controversy into an opportunity to demonstrate transparency.

The strongly worded exchange has now become a major topic of discussion in Karnataka politics, raising questions not only about luxury watches but also about political accountability, public perception, and the ethics of personal criticism.