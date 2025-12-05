A Bengaluru commuter’s routine “are you coming?” message to a cab driver went viral after receiving the sharp reply, “This is not airplane,” and the trip being cancelled. The incident sparked humorous and relatable reactions on social media.

A routine morning cab booking turned unexpectedly awkward for a Bengaluru commuter after a simple confirmation message to an Uber driver triggered an unusually sharp response. The passenger, who says they always send a short “are you coming?” note to drivers to avoid last minute surprises, was stunned to receive the reply: “if it is urgent book another. This is not airplane”. Moments later, the driver cancelled the trip.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident, shared as a light hearted “Good morning Bengaluru!” post on Reddit, quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom found the situation painfully relatable.

How the Conversation Escalated?

According to the commuter, the message was routine and not confrontational. However, the abrupt reply and immediate cancellation left them confused. While some online sympathisers pointed to rising driver frustration, others responded with humour based on their own experiences.

Social Media Reactions Pour In

One user commented: “Once I was in the same situation. I called the uber driver as in the app, it looked like the car didn't move. I call him up and he says in harsh tone "I'm coming, this is not a helicopter". I replied “Oh thank God I thought I booked a helicopter.”

Second user commented: “Should've added Sir, they usually love attention. I usually add "are you coming, sir?" Works 9/10 times”

Third user commented: “He’s “Grumber” , you know a grumpy uber (On an lighter note, lot of cab drivers sleep in their cars and hardly go home. We don’t know their conditions, good or bad. Don’t mind it, OP)”

Fourth user commented: “I tried talking to my rapido driver in broken kannada. He smiled and replied to all my conversations. At the end of the ride after I paid, right in front of me, he marked my rating 1 star and left.”

Cab Drivers’ Frustration Is Becoming a Pattern

Bengaluru residents say such curt responses from cab and auto drivers are no longer rare. Long waits, high demand, heavy traffic and driver fatigue may be worsening tensions. Some passengers argue that asking “are you coming?” is a harmless and practical check, especially in a city where cancellations are common. Others point out that many drivers work long shifts with little rest.

A Relatable Bengaluru Moment

Although the post sparked laughter and empathy online, it also highlighted a wider conversation about communication, expectations and the stress faced by both passengers and drivers in Bengaluru. For now, it remains another classic and relatable commute story that reminds people to approach these interactions with patience on both sides.