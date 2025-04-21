Months before his murder, former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was assaulted by his wife Pallavi, who allegedly hit him on the head with a stone. Sources revealed this as part of an ongoing investigation into his brutal killing.

Bengaluru: The murder investigation into former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has revealed a disturbing pattern of domestic violence and mental health concerns within the family. Sources close to the probe said the retired police chief had suffered a head injury months ago after his wife, Pallavi, allegedly struck him with a stone during a heated altercation.

According to a police complaint filed by Om Prakash’s son, Kartikhesh, the 68-year-old officer had been staying with his sister Saritha Kumari after repeated threats and aggressive behaviour from his wife. He returned to his HSR Layout residence only after his daughter Kruti visited him at his sister’s home and convinced him to come back. Tragically, within hours of returning, he was found brutally murdered.

Initial investigations suggest that a violent argument erupted between Om Prakash and Pallavi, reportedly over a property dispute involving assets he had transferred to a relative. During the confrontation, Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder in his eyes, tied him to a chair, and stabbed him to death.

In a chilling development, investigators say Pallavi made a video call after the murder to the wife of another retired IPS officer and confessed, saying she had killed the “monster”. The recipient of the call immediately alerted her husband, who in turn informed the police. Officers rushed to the scene shortly after.

Both Pallavi and Kruti have been detained and are being questioned. Police are working to determine the daughter's exact role in the incident.

Sources have also confirmed that Pallavi had a history of mental health issues, including schizophrenia. She had reportedly caused disturbances in the IPS Officers’ Quarters in the past, often entering neighbors’ homes and hurling insults.

In his formal complaint, Kartikhesh stated that his mother had been threatening to kill his father for the past week. “Due to these threats, my father moved to my aunt’s house. Two days ago, my sister Kruti went there and brought him home against his will,” he said.

Kartikhesh added that he was not present at the time of the incident but was alerted by a neighbour. “I rushed home around 5:45 pm and saw my father lying in a pool of blood. A broken bottle and a knife were found near his body. He was taken to St John’s Hospital. My mother and sister had frequent fights with him. I strongly suspect they are behind his murder,” he stated.

As the investigation continues, police have yet to confirm the motive but are treating it as a serious case of domestic homicide involving mental illness and family discord.