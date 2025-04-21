Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah responded to ex-DGP Om Prakash’s murder, saying the police are investigating and he has no connection to the case. He called the incident unfortunate and said it should not have happened.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has responded to the shocking murder of former state Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash, calling the incident “unfortunate” but distancing himself from any involvement.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said, “Right now, the police are investigating. What connection do I have with that? This incident shouldn’t have happened.”

The retired IPS officer was found murdered at his residence in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, allegedly by his wife and possibly his daughter. The incident has sent shockwaves through the state’s law enforcement and political circles.

Siddaramaiah’s comments came amid growing public interest and media scrutiny around the high-profile case. The Chief Minister made it clear that the matter is under police investigation and that further details will emerge as the probe progresses.

Earlier, Home Minister G. Parameshwara also called the murder “unfortunate”, confirming that both the wife and daughter are being questioned and that an FIR is being filed based on a complaint from the victim’s son.

Police sources have indicated that the murder may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. Chilling details from the investigation allege that Om Prakash was tied to a chair, attacked with chilli powder, and stabbed following an argument over property.

The body was handed over to his family for final rites, and the cremation is scheduled to take place in Wilson Garden.